King George (Soros) isn’t buying up corrupted U.S. media outlets – he already owns them

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

George Soros is not trying to control the big-box media apparatus. He already controls it.

His latest moves are simply about consolidating his position of dominance.

News item: The notorious nation-destroying progressive globalist billionaire is busy buying up the U.S. radio dial:

In February, [Soros Fund Management] became the largest shareholder in Audacy, the bankrupt second-largest radio company in the U.S., with more than 230 U.S. stations and a podcast arm that includes Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios. In 2022, Soros invested an undisclosed amount in Crooked Media, the liberal podcast network behind the ultra-popular Pod Save America. And a Soros-backed firm played a crucial role in Univision’s $60 million sale in 2022 of 18 Hispanic radio stations to a new firm run by veterans of Democratic politics….

The move into the troubled radio business could be the beginning of a bigger audio buying spree, three people who have been involved in discussions with Soros executives said. The fund has also privately discussed acquiring other major radio companies, such as the limping, publicly traded Cumulus Media. (Regulations limiting ownership of radio stations put limits on such mergers.)

But what about the indirect, yet financially pliable, ties to Soros held by credentialed big-box “journalists” across the corporate media spectrum?

The examples are too numerous to list in one column, but we hope one example will help illustrate how the dirty money game works.

The Poynter Institute is a thoroughly discredited media “fact-checker” organization that has relied on heavy funding from Soros through the years.

This article is not about Poynter. Rather, it is about the array of dominant media names circling its lucrative orbit.

How ludicrous are any claims made by Poynter to objectivity? The Institute has received funding from Democracy Fund, an activist organization created and funded by eBay founder and former chairman Pierre Omidyar that is committed to advancing a progressive ruling establishment narrative.

A glance at Poynter’s various boards shows how deeply enmeshed big-box media has become within this establishment power apparatus.

On the Board of Trustees:

Monica Davey – Deputy National Editor, The New York Times

Ann Marie Lipinski – Curator, The Nieman Foundation for Journalism, Harvard University

Lori Waldon – President and General Manager, KOAT TV, Hearst Television, Albuquerque-Santa Fe, New Mexico

On the National Advisory Board:

Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr. – Dean, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Arizona State University

and Mass Communication, Arizona State University Eric Deggans – NPR’s first full-time TV critic

first full-time TV critic Ramón Escobar, senior vice president, talent recruitment and development, CNN

Katrice Hardy – Executive Editor, The Dallas Morning News

Anita Kumar – Senior Managing Editor, North America, POLITICO

Kathleen McGrory, investigations editor, New York Times’s Local Investigations Fellowship

Local Investigations Fellowship Christine Portela – Director of News Operations, Local Media, Univision Communications, Inc.

Communications, Inc. Monica R. Richardson – Vice President of Local News ( McClatchy Large Markets)

Large Markets) Adrienne Roark, president, content development and integration, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures

and Stations and Frank Sesno – Director of Strategic Initiatives, School of Media & Public Affairs, George Washington University

Mike Wilson – National Advisory Board Chair; Deputy Editor, the Great Read, The New York Times

Beyond behemoth corporate media heavyweights such as CBS, CNN and The New York Times, the strong representation exhibited here by supposedly “leading” American journalism schools should be profoundly disturbing.

GWU’s Sesno is an interesting figure. It was for only a short while and it was 15-plus years ago, but for a brief, shining moment Sesno was something of a star at CNN. Words such as “award-winning” were obligatory in all references to the network’s Washington bureau chief made by his fawning dominant media colleagues.

Upon leaving CNN, Sesno was rewarded with his golden parachute at Washington, DC university George Washington U. Apparently, it wasn’t enough.

The one-time CNN Golden Boy has rather oddly become a fixture on Chinese communist state-affiliated media. What a perfect fit at ethically-compromised Poynter.

Sesno is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a fact that is proudly detailed on his official GWU bio.

World Tribune has documented the rapid and rabid transformation of brand-name media outlets into propaganda outlets for the moneyed elite. How corrupt is Politico? It actually allowed French President Emmanuel Macron to edit the content of an interview it conducted with him before publication.

What should be highly disturbing to Americans who don’t want to live in a Stalinesque American media environment is the normalization process involved here.

“News” outlets such as The Texas Tribune, which attracts major heavyweight political, cultural and journalism figures to its events, and The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah’s largest daily newspaper, openly reveal their reliance on the dirty Soros money (both indirect and direct).

Here is a screen capture of the front page of the Salt Lake Tribune’s online site for April 21:

Make no mistake: this is very dangerous.

Democrat-controlled New York State is well on its way to putting “journalists” on the government payroll.

The Daily Caller reported April 23:

New York state is poised to hand out millions in taxpayer dollars to local media outlets to help pay for journalists’ salaries.

The state will dole out $30 million over a three-year period to local media outlets in the form of tax credits, giving publishers the ability to offset up to 50% of the first $50,000 in journalists’ salaries, according to a Tuesday release issued by New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. Heastie emphasized that the funds will go toward protecting local news outlets for “many years to come.”

In other words, the local reporters who are supposed to be keeping an eye on government officials will be directly paid by those same government officials. This is the state of institutional America, circa 2024.

A credentialed official U.S. media that is financially dependent on government and warped globalist billionaires can and will be weaponized against the American people. Jan. 6 is all the evidence you should need but the longstanding demonization of rural white Americans provides additional chilling proof.

Did you know the word “disinformation” was invented by Joseph Stalin? The Bolshevization of the American information sphere is happening right before our very eyes. It will not be bloodless. Innocent people are going to be killed.

