Feds, CNN: Yes, Dominion voting systems have ‘vulnerabilities’ but ‘no indication’ results altered

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2022

Earlier this month, WorldTribune.com reported that a team of auditors in Otero County, New Mexico stated that all 2020 ballot images were deleted in the county after Dominion Voting Systems officials worked on the machines in June 2021.

Dominion machines in Otero County had the capabilities of remote access from outside sources and a feature within the machines would allow ballots to be filled out by the machine itself, the auditors said.

CNN and the federal government are now admitting that, yes, there are “vulnerabilities” in the Dominion machines. However, they insist, there is “no indication” election results were altered due to those “vulnerabilities.”

The vulnerabilities affect a type of Dominion ballot-marking device known as the Democracy Suite ImageCast X, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“The vulnerabilities have never been exploited in an election and doing so would require physical access to voting equipment or other extraordinary criteria standard election security practices prevent,” CNN reported on May 28, citing an analysis by the (CISA).

Never been exploited in an election? And how does the public know this?

Because CISA and CNN say so.

Any reports contrary to the narrative, regardless of the evidence presented, are considered conspiracy theories, or the new mantra coming from Team Biden of mis-, dis-, or mal-information.

Reports such as these:

Feb. 14, 2022: Team Biden asked a judge not to authorize the release of a report that analyzes Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Georgia.

The CISA, which was provided an unredacted copy of the report prepared by J. Alex Halderman, director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society, claimed that releasing the report could assist hackers who are allegedly trying to “undermine election security.”

The CISA now claims on its website that “vulnerabilities in election technology mean that elections have been hacked and hackers are able to change election results” is nothing more than a “rumor.”

March 6, 2022: A forensic analysis of Mesa County, Colorado’s use of the Dominion Voting Systems’ Democracy Suite Election Management System in the 2020 presidential election found the system was “illegally certified” and “illegally configured” in a way that “vote totals can be easily changed,” according to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

“The public must know that its voting systems are fundamentally flawed, illegal, and inherently unreliable,” Peters wrote in a March 1 letter to the Board of County Commissioners.

In a forensic analysis of the images of the Dominion system drive, cybersecurity experts found the system was found to contain 36 wireless devices and was configured to “allow any computer in the world” to connect to Mesa County’s election system server.

April 20, 2022: Two counties in Nevada voted to dump their voting machines and go with paper ballots.

Dec. 30, 2020: A witness at a state Senate hearing in Georgia was able to access, in real time, the Dominion system at a Georgia polling place.

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer established a two-way communication from a polling pad in a voting center.

“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad, the system, but WE ARE IN,” Pulitzer said.

He continued: “And it’s not supposed to have WiFi and that’s not supposed to be able to happen so we’ve documented now it’s communicating two ways in real time, meaning it’s receiving data and sending data — should never happen, shouldn’t be WiFi, we’ve now documented it in real time.”

According to the CISA’s analysis, updated on its website on May 27: “The existence of a vulnerability in election technology is not evidence that the vulnerability has been exploited or that the results of an election have been impacted.”

Auditors and investigators have presented evidence that counters the CISA’s narrative. Many of those who think election integrity is of vital importance are asking: What makes the feds and their Big Media allies so sure that the vulnerabilities have not been exploited?

