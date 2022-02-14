Dominion Voting Systems update: Why the silence? Who is Mary Fanning?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2022

Team Biden is asking a judge not to authorize the release of a report that analyzes Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Georgia.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which was recently provided an unredacted copy of the report prepared by J. Alex Halderman, director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society, claimed that releasing the report could assist hackers who are allegedly trying to “undermine election security.”

The report discusses “potential vulnerabilities in Dominion ImageCast X ballot marking devices,” or electronic voting devices, according to the government.

In a Telegram post forwarded via professor David Clements, an anonymous user asks: “Why is the information regarding Dominion Voting being blocked from the public?”

The post continued: “Maybe we should ask our dear friend Mary Fanning (aka – Mary Cunningham Fanning Kirchhoefer).

“As in married to Gregg Kirchhoefer — Partner Technology & IP Transactions Kirkland & Ellis — the law firm that oversaw the acquisition of Dominion Voting for Staple Street Capital.

“Shock anyone to learn Mary was the executive producer of Mike Lindell’s “ABSOLUTE PROOF”.

“Let’s talk about Kirkland & Ellis for a moment – Law Firm; oversaw the acquisition of Dominion Voting Systems; Former Employer of William Barr, that’s right, Attorney General for USA.

“What did Bill Barr know about Dominion Voting Systems? I mean, he would have all the access to information regarding Dominion to give his client Staple Street Capital advice. What did he take from that to the White House?

“We should ask Mary Fanning (aka – Mary Fanning Kirchhoefer, wife to Gregg Kirchhoefer, lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis). Did she disclose to Mike Lindell, who paid her as executive director for “Absolute Proof”, of her close ties to Kirkland & Ellis?

“My guess is no. What do you think?”

Attorney Lin Wood said in a Telegram post that he believes Lindell may have been “played” by the Deep State.

Lindell may have been duped by bad actors, who Wood believed were secretly aligned with Dominion Voting Systems in an effort to interfere with Lindell’s 2020 election investigations.

Related: Sabotage: Leaks, infiltration, physical attacks targeted Lindell’s ‘Cyber Symposium’, August 17, 2021

“Like many, I believe Mike has been played at times by the enemy. I have been. The enemy is the master of deceit and the deceiver of deceivers,” Wood wrote. “That is why I pray for discernment. The Deep State plays many games. But every game ends in time. In time, every lie will be revealed.”

In a previous Telegram post, Wood drew connections between Barr, Kirkland & Ellis, and Mary Fanning.

“Did she disclose to Mike Lindell, who paid her as executive director for Absolute Proof, of her close ties to Kirkland & Ellis?” Wood asked, saying Fanning was the wife of a lawyer at the law firm. He also noted that Barr previously worked for Kirkland & Ellis, which he said oversaw the acquisition of Dominion Voting Systems.

A December 2020 report in The Epoch Times noted that a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that UBS Securities LLC arranged a private placement of $400 million with Staple Street Capital III, L.P. on October 8, 2020.

Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm located in New York, purchased Dominion Voting systems on July 17, 2018, for an undisclosed amount.

The securities firm that arranged the transaction, UBS Securities LLC, is a division of UBS Americas Inc, which ultimately falls under UBS Group AG, a company listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange. Three of four board members of UBS Securities LLC are Chinese according to Bloomberg.

Dominion is facing multiple allegations for violating security standards and election manipulation. It has denied those allegations.

“The company has no ownership ties whatsoever to USB [sic], or the governments of China, Cuba, or Venezuela,” a statement on the Dominion website stated in December 2020.

Staple Street Capital made significant changes to its website at the time, The Epoch Times noted. Information about Team, Executive Board, and Portfolio had all been deleted.

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement released on Friday:

The Unselect Committee and Nancy Pelosi are completely out of control, harassing innocent people, seizing private phone and bank records, and using the Capitol Police to spy on members of Congress. The RINOs, who were recently given support by Mitch McConnell, are trying to give legitimacy to a totally illegitimate and Marxist exercise. All the real questions about January 6 are being ignored, like why they are hiding 14,000 hours of video footage, and why Nancy Pelosi left the Capitol completely unsecured and denied up to 20,000 National Guard troops as requested by me. They should be looking at the massive evidence of Voter Fraud, which continues to come out daily, and is why everyone was there in the first place. The Unselect Committee is a cover up of the real insurrection, which took place on Nov. 3rd! Even more Voter Fraud was just discovered in Wisconsin. It shows the Election was Rigged and Stolen. A hearing this week revealed at least 50,000 illegal phantom votes were cast in the 2020 Presidential Election, which is more than twice the “victory” margin. Incredible problems were also uncovered within Wisconsin’s voter rolls, including an apartment building with 102 percent turnout rate (not possible), 113 ballots cast from an address where no one lives, 3,713 “voters” registered to U.S. Post Offices, and 625,000 dead people on Wisconsin’s voter rolls. In addition, 46,000 votes were cast on Nov. 3rd based on voter information that was never verified by the state. This is on top of massive ballot harvesting, rigged “indefinitely confined” votes, the Wisconsin Election Commission instructing election officials to break the law, Zuckerberg drop boxes, etc. So who in Wisconsin is leading the charge to decertify this fraudulent Election? It’s time for RINOs to step forward and save our Country!

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief