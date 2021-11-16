‘Contempt of Congress’? DOJ indicts Bannon, but what about Rosenstein and the FBI’s 7th floor?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2021

Former Trump White House chief advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in on Monday at the Washington, D.C. FBI Field House following his indictment by the Biden regime on Friday.

Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a subpoena from the partisan committee investigating the events of Jan. 6. Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted that it was the first time in almost 40 years that anyone had been indicted for contempt of Congress.

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is also facing a contempt charge, according to Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff.

“There’s a deeper play going on here,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Nov. 16. “One that’s purely ugly politics buoyed by abuses of power. And that sparks this key question: When the so-called laws have become contemptible, is it really contemptuous to defy them?”

Democrats spent nearly five years and millions in taxpayer dollars in investigating President Donald Trump. Now, Chumley noted, “Democrats and anti-Trumping Republicans on the hunt for fresh MAGA meat are yukking up their lies and doubling down on their deceptions and preparing for their parades of Political Righteousness.”

Chumley continued: “Democrats, you see, have to kill the American spirit and if takes roping in — figuratively, roping up — every determined defender of that spirit, of that MAGA-bearing spirit, so be it. … So they’ve sought and won two indictments against Bannon for criminal contempt because he didn’t come when called; he didn’t speak on demand; he didn’t provide the demanded documents when demanded; he didn’t sacrifice at the altar of the Democratic Party.”

But, Chumley added, “do Democrats truly want to take on the well-regarded, solidly reputable Mark Meadows? Or the politically savvy, politically strategic Steve Bannon? For what’s sure to be another Democratic-run political witch hunt? There’s a reason Bannon in particular won’t play the left’s game. For a man whom the Democrats have painted as the nation’s Enemy Number One, Bannon really doesn’t seem that worried. Neither does Meadows, for that matter. That, in itself, should give the Democrats pause. It won’t. It won’t because this all has very little to do with the crime of contempt and much more to do with the ‘crime’ of patriotism. If Dems can muzzle MAGA, they can move forward all the more quickly with their globalism and elitism.”

Payback, however, is a you-know-what.

“There are a lot of Republicans eager to hear testimony from [Joe Biden’s White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain and [Biden National Security Adviser] Jake Sullivan when we take back the House,” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted.

Will that payback also include former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the 7th floor of the FBI, which some insiders say is the real center of power in D.C.?

In May of 2018, Rosenstein responded with a “very personal and very hostile” attack on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes and chief aid Kash Patel who were requesting records about the FBI’s investigative strategy in Russiagate, WorldTribune.com noted in a report on Monday.

Patel noted: “We had a meeting in the SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility], in the House Intelligence Committee space with Devin Nunes, Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray, and a bunch of other people to say, ‘Look give us the documents. It’s going to be embarrassing, we think, for the Department of Justice and the FBI. But that’s not a reason to not disclose it.’ ”

A clearly angered Rosenstein threatened to prosecute those seeking the information.

“You know what Rod Rosenstein did in that meeting?” Patel continued. “He threatened to investigate me and Devin Nunes criminally. And he threatened to subpoena us. I don’t know how this Attorney General thought that was a natural thing you can do to Congress.”

