Who is truth commissar Nina Jankowicz? Bridging ‘industry, government, and academia’ . . .

Special to WorldTribune, May 2, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

Yes, new Biden administration “disinformation” czar Nina Jankowicz is nutty and folks have been having a field day pointing out her zaniness. But it’s important to understand why she was selected, and why there is nothing funny about it.

As WorldTribune has repeatedly noted, Democrats are attempting to define terms such as “democracy” and the “rules-based international order” as themselves, thus making anyone opposed to their agenda “the enemies of democracy.”

The most dangerous of the positions Jankowicz has publicly asserted falls within these lines. It is about creating the infrastructure for tyranny.

In a Sept. 2019 paper for a George Washington University “Program on Extremism,” Jankowicz called for the establishment of a commission to regulate what opinions can be expressed online:

The current models for regulation and oversight of social media companies – via the Federal Trade, Communications, and Elections Commissions — predate the social media era. It is time for Congress to establish and delegate the oversight of social and digital media to a new, independent government commission of the same ilk.

The commission would harmonize definitions of concepts such as terrorist or extremist content, hate speech, abuse, and disinformation across the Internet and ensure platforms are adhering to those definitions; define and require that platforms obtain informed and meaningful consent to their terms of service, serving as an awareness-building mechanism about data privacy issues and the limits of speech on the platforms; serve as a neutral appellate body for users who feel their content has been unjustly removed; and conduct public audits of algorithms, account takedowns, and data stewardship. Most importantly, however, it would have the convening power to bridge the gap between industry, government, and academia, ensuring that these sectors no longer operate in isolation, or worse, counter to shared goals.

That last sentence is incredibly indicative of what addled front man Biden truly represents. The new governing tyranny will work with and within all the spokes of a seamless ruling establishment.

And those who oppose it are to be branded as domestic terrorists.

Numerous conservative sources have pointed out that Jankowicz decried “armed” Trump supporters as posing a threat to 2020 election security:

“I think there’s a general concern about Trump supporters potentially showing up armed to polls and these sorts of voter suppression … that's illegal everywhere.” – Nina Jankowicz, global fellow at The Wilson Center, on the potential of civil unrest on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/NDytCewZcB — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 5, 2020

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton tweeted out just how Bolshevik a Biden disinformation apparatchik can be:

Biden's censorship board head (@wiczipedia) said she "monitors Facebook groups opposed to requiring mask and vaccinations. She said groups are public health risk.'…vector for massive disinfo, and people are at risk because of behavior that is spread,'" https://t.co/RyV8yYbln0 https://t.co/ib1AGmj3JW — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 28, 2022

Fitton linked to a ludicrously biased Oct. 1, 2020 Arizona Republic feature article about “dangerous” right-wing Facebook groups online:

Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center and author of the book “How to Lose the Information War,” said Facebook groups like Patriot Movement AZ’s have become a danger to society. People who join them are more trusting of information shared there by friends and acquaintances, and once Facebook learns an individual’s interests through the groups they join, its algorithm suggests ever more radical groups for them to join.

“It’s a place for them to organize out of plain sight and that’s really scary,” she said. “Already the effect that they are having on the outside world is more than I would want.”

It gets worse:

Jankowicz monitors several Facebook groups opposed to requiring mask-wearing and vaccinations. She said the groups are a public health risk. “This is a vector for massive disinformation, and people are at risk because of the behavior that is spread,” she said.

On Jan. 23 and 24, Jankowicz tweeted that Americans opposed to the rushed, forced coronavirus vaccines indulge in “an idea of freedom that is entirely grounded in disinformation.”

Such an incongruence in my brain right now: worrying about Ukraine vs thinking about the DC anti-vaxx protestors and the diametrically opposite perceptions of "freedom" both groups are fighting for. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 24, 2022

Ukraine's desire for self-governnance and sovereignty is rooted in info ops?! One is a true desire for freedom (against an adversary that is, yes, using disinformation); the other is an idea of freedom that is entirely grounded in disinformation. That's what I'm comparing here. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 24, 2022

It may be bumbling, but it is not comical. The Biden White House represents an installed administration attempting to bureaucratically formalize government tyranny in America.

In 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited the United Nations to set up a racial truth commission in the U.S:

It is in this context that the United States intends to issue a formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues. As a first step, we have reached out to offer an official visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues. I also welcome the UN Human Rights Council’s adoption today in Geneva of a resolution to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement. I look forward to engaging with the new mechanism to advance racial justice and equity.

Uber-connected D.C. think tank the Brookings Institution, which is funded by Big Tech behemoths Facebook, Google and Microsoft, has urged its powerful benefactors to censor podcasts that dare question the Biden White House agenda.

In her GWU extremism project paper, Jankowicz wrote:

Government is the only sector with the convening power and the regulatory mechanisms to work towards a coordinated and harmonized response to problematic online content.

Emphasis on the word “power.”

Those who take comfort in pointing out Biden’s horrible polling numbers miss the entire point of his administration. Joe Biden was never implanted in office to be a popular president. He was meant to be a destroyer of American norms.

Whether he leaves office loved or not matters little to those who put him there. The precedents he is initiating, which would have been unthinkable to Americans 25 years ago, and how they will help pave the way for codified ruling establishment power to crush all opposition to it, is and always has been the bottom line.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership