Not convinced? Latest Soros media venture would silence American dissent in the name of ‘democracy’

Special to WorldTribune, October 27, 2021

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

Never one to rest on his laurels, progressive globalist billionaire George Soros has teamed up with fellow moneyed leftist Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, to create a new organization to fight against “disinformation,” aka, any opinion opposed to the Soros worldview.

This is not satire. Already in control of a dominant, monolithic and hyperpartisan set of media narratives, the new cause is one of “protecting democracy” against those who dare to think critically and independently about the cognitive diet the Man is already force-feeding them.

Axios reported on Oct. 26:

A new public benefit corporation backed by billionaires Reid Hoffman, George Soros, and others is launching Tuesday to fund new media companies and efforts that tackle disinformation.

Good Information Inc. aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information. As part of its mission, it plans to invest in local news companies.

The group will be led by Tara McGowan, a former Democratic strategist who previously ran a progressive non-profit called ACRONYM.

Hoffman shows special gall here in projecting a distaste for disinformation, given that he was forced to publicly apologize for funding a particularly sleazy false-flag scheme against Republican candidate Roy Moore in the 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate special election.

As WorldTribune noted in 2018, Democratic operatives funded by Hoffman “created thousands of fake Russian social media accounts to follow [Moore] with the intent of giving the impression that the Kremlin was backing the Republican’s candidacy.”

Moore lost by 22,000 votes to Democrat Doug Jones.

Fast forward a few years, and here is Hoffman, backing a self-described effort to promote “good information” in American media. From the group’s new website (bold added):

We believe there is an urgent need for regulation of social media platforms, as well as increased investment in new models that place a higher value on serving communities truth over clickbait and protecting democracy over profits.

There it is again. The phrase that never stops giving for the progressive establishment. Having pretty much completed and consolidated their “long march through the institutions,” progressive regimists are now gleefully swinging the d-word as a hammer against any and all opposition. Parents dare to question their local school boards? The attorney general of the United States is there to cruelly smear them as potential domestic terrorists who pose a threat to democracy.

The effort to censor, silence and destroy all political enemies is obvious on its face, yet the proponents of this power game still insist that it is they who operate on a higher moral plane, above the fray of rancor and divisiveness.

But as their insulated bubble tightens, the oxygen is being cut off from their brains. This new Soros operation appears to have none of the guile or deft sleight-of-hand displayed in successful leftist operations as the path through the institutions was trod.

Good Information, Inc. is basically a reboot of Democratic strategist McGowan’s Acronym organization, which strove to “encourage her party to counter far-right media with liberal content,” according to a February article at leftist-aligned media outlet Vox.com.

Vox wrote:

This time, however, McGowan is attempting to strip away the partisan ties that have dogged her previous journalism plays, including Courier Newsroom, which her new organization will back. The idea, according to people familiar with the new structure, is to continue creating a media ecosystem without the linkages between those outlets and a political organization like Acronym, Courier’s current backer. A lingering challenge, though, will be how to position the outlets as nonpartisan given McGowan’s background.

Why is this important? Because McGowan is eager to drape herself as a non-partisan defender of “democracy” rather than the party hack that she is. How dangerous can this be? Well, McGowan has been implicated in rumored election manipulation before:

McGowan has been a controversial figure in Democratic politics ever since news emerged of the link between Acronym and Shadow, the startup responsible for bungling the 2020 Democratic Iowa caucuses. McGowan’s new effort is sure to raise a new round of big-picture questions about the future of Democratic media — and what rules of the road progressives should heed in the post-Trump era.

Those rules have been made crystal clear since that paragraph was written in February. Democrats are all-in on George Soros’s dirty way of doing business. It’s not about convincing Americans anymore. It is about controlling them. Power, not politicking.

This total submission to Soros, once dismissed as rabid conspiracy theory, is now a source of open laughter for the purchased souls who make up his menagerie. Nandini Jammi is an influential marketing activist who monitors corporations for appropriate wokeness. She co-founded Sleeping Giants, an organization that has received much big-box media acclaim for this work.

Jammi is on the Advisory Board for Good Information, Inc. Here is her celebratory tweet, which was re-posted by Tara McGowan:

The accusations are finally true: I'm part of a George Soros-backed initiative! I'm joining the advisory board of @GoodInfoInc, an org with a systematic plan to counter disinformation — starting with boosting local journalism. 👇🏼 https://t.co/yn2rMPZuCz — NanBOOdles 👻 (@nandoodles) October 26, 2021

Chuckle, chuckle, guffaw. What’s not so amusing is the sinister attitude of Mark Jacob, a former editor at the Chicago Tribune who is also on the Good Information advisory board.

In a rather unhinged Sept. 27 tweet-storm, Jacob explains why there should NOT be balance and objectivity in the mainstream media. In keeping with the fist-to-the-face approach of today’s progressive ruling establishment, Jacob delivers his thoughts with no nuance or artfulness whatsoever:

I used to edit Page 1 stories for the Chicago Tribune, including many from Washington. In this thread, I explain why the media (including me) have been unintentionally complicit in the rise of fascism that threatens our democracy. 1/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

“[I]n recent decades it’s obvious the GOP is more unethical and anti-democratic [than the Democrats]. Which means treating the parties equally helps Republicans,” Jacob startlingly writes.

“The media’s self-assigned job to treat Republicans and Democrats equally has compelled them to pump up coverage of Democratic scandals. It’s fairness-signaling,” the screed continues. Then he comes to his biting conclusion:

What’s needed is new framing. Not party-oriented but democracy-oriented. Truth-oriented. The media shouldn’t elevate liars in the interest of “fairness.” Yes, media should be fair – to the readers, to the facts. But not to the 2-party system. To our democracy.

Jacob is flat-out declaring that, in order to save democracy, American media must favor the Democratic Party.

Ultimately, what it all boils down to is more George Soros subversion. More poison is being poured into the well as massive amounts of money are spent to further construct an ever-growing network of progressive establishment power.

As the cherry on the sundae, Axios mentions that McGowan would be more than happy to include subversive fake conservative media outlets in the venture:

McGowan says the group could make investments in entities across the political spectrum so long as their editorial standards support fact-based information.

She points to The Bulwark, a center-right news site founded in opposition to Trumpism, as an example of the type of center-right news outlet it could fund.

“The information crisis we’re in is so much bigger than politics,” McGowan said.

This is American politics and American media today. Lies will be heralded as truth, and those who oppose them will branded enemies of the people.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief