Biden Secretary of State Blinken invites UN to set up racial truth commission in America

In a direct assault on U.S. national sovereignty, installed President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken has formally invited the globalist United Nations to investigate racism in America.

On the evening on July 13, Blinken tweeted out:

Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better. That is why I'm announcing a formal invitation for @UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2021

Blinken expanded on his invitation in an official State Department press statement (bold added):

Last month, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report on racism and police brutality against Africans and people of African descent at the hands of law enforcement around the world, which includes examination of such cases in the United States. As the President has repeatedly made clear, great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency. In so doing, we not only work to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we also strengthen our democracy, and give new hope and motivation to human rights defenders across the globe.

It is in this context that the United States intends to issue a formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues. As a first step, we have reached out to offer an official visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues. I also welcome the UN Human Rights Council’s adoption today in Geneva of a resolution to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement. I look forward to engaging with the new mechanism to advance racial justice and equity.

The statement concluded with a vile slur against the citizens of this nation:

Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather, they should acknowledge it with the intent to improve. I urge all UN member states to join the United States in this effort, and confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia. Because when all people – regardless of their race or ethnicity – are free to live up to their full potential, our collective security is strengthened.

Blinken’s outrageous act provides further evidence that the cultural Marxist parlor game currently being relentlessly waged in this country to ratchet up any and all social tensions on matters of race, gender, religion and sexual and basic moral standards is part of a larger globalist ploy to destroy U.S. national standing and help usher in a new trans-national order.

Joe Biden himself personally pledged his devotion to what he terms a “rules-based international order” in two alarming speeches before foreign elites at the tony Munich Security Conference.

The first came in 2019, after he had left the vice presidency and before he was put into the White House through an election heavily tainted by allegations of massive election fraud.

Biden used this occasion to tell these powerful foreigners that the United States was an “embarrassment.” As WorldTribune noted earlier this year, Biden:

…violated the traditional proscription against partisan politicians criticizing America while abroad by launching repeated attacks against his domestic rival President Trump. Biden told a foreign audience that our nation was an “embarrassment” while informing Munich attendees that tariffs and trade wars were not what the United States is about….

This was Biden in Munich in 2019: An American mulling a run for the White House politicking before assembled influential foreigners and using an internationalist forum to denounce his domestic ideological opponent. Biden wasn’t giving this speech at a breakfast in Des Moines. He was electioneering in Europe, laboring to let foreign power players know that he was the right man to lead OUR country.

This past February, a triumphant Biden returned to Munich, crowing to the assemble European elites there:

And two years ago, as you pointed out, when I last spoke at Munich, I was a private citizen; I was a professor, not an elected official. But I said at that time, “We will be back.” And I’m a man of my word. America is back.

I speak today as President of the United States at the very start of my administration, and I’m sending a clear message to the world: America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back. And we are not looking backward; we are looking forward, together.

Biden has said it himself: Sacrificing American interests to those of a globalist “order” is a chief aim of his administration.

WorldTribune also reported June 21 that Secretary of State Blinken has deep-rooted family ties to progressive globalist billionaire George Soros that span decades:

Donald Blinken [Antony’s father] is mentioned in Soros’s Open Society Foundations’ 2005 Annual Report as a Board of Trustees member (right alongside George Soros himself) for the progressive globalist billionaire’s Central European University, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has labored to shut down as an institution seeking to destroy Hungary.

A 2015 post at the CEU website notes that:

CEU’s Open Society Archives (OSA) was renamed the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives at a Nov. 3 dedication event in honor of the couple, who have provided a major bequest to sustain the institution. Their gift will create a permanent endowed fund, which will allow the Archives to expand its critical work in preserving one of the world’s most valuable archival collections related to the Cold War, human rights movements and grave international human rights violations.

Despite divorcing his mother, Donald Blinken opened many important doors for son Antony that enabled his rise through the Democratic ranks.

On July 13, 2020, Soros’s Open Society Foundations announced a $220 million pledge to “support this nation’s historic movement towards racial justice.” Stunningly, the foundation declared that it would be financially backing “emergent efforts to establish truth commissions and other tools to promote racial healing” as part of this pledge.

There you have it. George Soros explicitly called for racial truth commissions to target United States citizens. And on the exact same date one year later, Antony Blinken, son of Soros’s personal friend, is inviting foreigners to come to this country and set up just such an operation.

With each passing day, it becomes more clear who is really running the Biden administration.

