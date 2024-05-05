Chris Cuomo confesses: He has Covid vax injury

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2024

As John McClane would say, “welcome to the party, pal.”

In an interview with a New York City nurse who said he had severe adverse injuries from the Covid vaccine but was suppressed when attempting to draw attention to the problem online, News Nation anchor Chris Cuomo also admitted his own injury from the Covid injection.

Cuomo was responding to a May 3, 2024 New York Times article headlined: “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?”

“@ChrisCuomo was part of the crowd that pushed the COVID vaccine very heavily and treated the unvaccinated horribly,” Robby Starbuck noted in a post on X. “It would be appreciated if he apologized for that and explained the pressures put on him to behave the way he did back then.”

Chris Cuomo interview from last night, regarding the NY Times piece this week that finally acknowledges covid vaccine injuries. Cuomo admits publicly for first time that he is also suffering from his own covid vaccine injury.pic.twitter.com/hGC03s1tKu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 4, 2024

So it took Cuomo and the New York Times until May of 2024 to admit that there could be serious side effects to taking the Covid shots.

Talk about being late to the party:

