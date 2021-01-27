Tulsi Gabbard on Jan. 6 rally: Brennan, Schiff, Big Tech are ‘more powerful, dangerous’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2021

John Brennan, Adam Schiff, Big Tech and Swamp creatures who are calling for the surveillance and monitoring of certain Americans following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building pose a greater threat to the country than the rioters themselves, former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said.

“The mob who stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard said in a video and thread posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies — and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard then showed a clip of Brennan telling MSNBC that Joe Biden’s nominees and appointees “are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can” regarding activities that Brennan said were reminiscent of “insurgency movements” that have risen up in other countries.

Since Jan. 6, some in the Swamp are calling for a new domestic terrorism bill. Civil rights leaders say federal authorities already have the tools they need to stop criminals without giving them additional powers.

Meanwhile, social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have been blocking accounts that they claim have posted inflammatory comments, including those of President Donald Trump.

Gabbard called on Biden and lawmakers from both parties not to enact legislation that would infringe upon Americans’ rights in the name of law enforcement.

“President Biden, I call upon you & all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril,” she said.

