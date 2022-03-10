This is our media: Perpetrators of Jan. 6 hoax drag Ashli Babbitt’s dead body through the mud

Special to WorldTribune, March 10, 2022

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

The fact that no charges were ever brought in the horrific and completely unnecessary slaying of Ashli Babbitt by a U.S. Capitol police officer on Jan. 6, 2021 is a monstrous outrage.

In order to justify the unjustifiable, more indecency must follow.

Thus it is no surprise that a major big-box daily newspaper is kicking the deceased body of Babbitt to advance its thoroughly phony agenda.

The latest Project Veritas hidden-video coup captured Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Matthew Rosenberg laughing about all the “fun” he and his NYT colleagues had on Jan. 6 as they constructed a narrative of bloody insurrection out of thin air.

Rosenberg admits that “a ton of FBI informants” were on hand to foment the ersatz “riot.”

Rosenberg is expressing pleasure over a false-flag threat he helped amplify out of all sane proportion that left a young woman lying dead in the very seat of U.S. representative government.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, was executed in cold blood by U.S. Capitol police Lt. Michael Byrd while unarmed and posing no imminent threat.

More than 14 months later, the media fabricators of Jan. 6 will not let her rest in peace.

The San Diego Union-Tribune exulted March 8 over reports that her brother is being charged with committing a “hate crime”:

A man facing battery and hate-crime charges for allegedly attacking and hurling racial slurs at a utility worker last year near Ocean Beach is the brother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman who was shot and killed by a police officer Jan. 6, 2021, inside the U.S. Capitol.

Roger Stefan Witthoeft, Jr., 33, was arraigned March 1 on misdemeanor charges of battery with a hate crime enhancement and violating the victim’s constitutional rights by threat of force, according to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

The hate crime enhancement was added to this:

Witthoeft is accused of shoving and trying to punch a San Diego Gas & Electric traffic controller last September while shouting “a number of racial slurs” at the victim, who is Latino, and telling him to “Go back to your country you (expletive) immigrant,” according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Witthoeft is also accused of asking the man, “Why don’t you talk in English you (expletive) immigrant?” as well as challenging the worker to fight, shoving him and swinging at him, which knocked off his hardhat.

Here’s where the Union-Tribune gives its vile agenda way:

Former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have portrayed Babbitt as a martyr who was unjustly killed while protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump called her “an incredible person” in a taped, posthumous birthday greeting to her in October. Trump has also demanded the Justice Department reinvestigate Babbitt’s death, though the officer who shot her was cleared of any wrongdoing by two prior federal investigations.

In social media posts that have since been removed, Babbitt, who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories online and reportedly flew a QAnon flag above her Ocean Beach home, railed against illegal immigration and made vague references to threats along the border.

Now, her brother stands accused of battering a Latino man and berating him with racial slurs. The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. Sept. 14 in an area near Ocean Beach and Point Loma, at Voltaire Street and Mendocino Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint and prosecutors.

Disgustingly, the fourth-largest newspaper in California saw fit to put into print a loaded account meant to advance the notion that Babbitt’s brother shouting slurs at a utility worker somehow justifies what happened to his sister on Jan. 6.

The Los Angeles Times gleefully posted the Union-Tribune article on its website with the pregnant headline:

Brother of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces hate crime charges in San Diego attack

Capitol Hunters is one of several Twitter accounts dedicated to tracking down participants in the Jan. 6 protests.

It has more than 30,000 followers and has regularly been cited in dominant media outlets pushing the Jan. 6 insurrection hysteria.

Capitol Hunters echoed the Union-Tribune smear in a repulsive March 9 tweet:

#SeditionHunters – sad but maybe useful to know that Ashli Babbitt's brother was just arraigned last week on hate-crime charges. For an incidenet in Sept. 2021 where he hurled racial abuse at a utility company worker in San Diego, tried to hit him. Not a family of angels. https://t.co/HK0HtXUljq pic.twitter.com/PGisHTjXMC — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) March 9, 2022

Oh, well, guess she deserved to be gunned down like an animal in a cage then.

It’s not enough that Ashli Babbitt was killed for no reason. In order to keep the Jan. 6 Big Lie going, a hoax comfortable New York Times reporters find humorous and amusing in cozy table talk, her dead body must be dragged through the mud.

The Associated Press was ahead of the curve in January, with its item titled “Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story.”

See how AP attempts to put the undisputed facts of her slaying, which are all fully captured on video, into doubt based on nothing but pure reputational assault?

The propaganda outfit disguising itself as a wire service laid out Babbitt’s political beliefs in a menacing manner, just as the Union-Tribune did. It’s called a party line, and big-box media knows how to maintain party discipline:

On social media, Babbitt identified as a Libertarian and ardent supporter of the Second Amendment. Her posts included videos of profane rants against Democrats, COVID-19 mask mandates and illegal immigration.

Her Twitter account, which was taken down after her death, was rife with references to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which centers on the baseless belief that Trump has secretly battled deep-state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshiping cannibals that includes prominent Democrats who operate a child sex trafficking ring.

The message could not be more clear: If you hold personal views deemed beyond the pale by the ruling establishment, your death is fully warranted. It doesn’t matter how the actual circumstances go down. You are in and of yourself a threat that needs to be extinguished.

No cheap shot was too low for AP to indulge in. Playing up the one-sided account of a woman who had a personal feud with Babbitt, it wrote:

“There’s never been a person who Ashli ran across in her daily life that didn’t love her,” said Babbitt, 40.

That is not how [Celeste] Norris felt about her.

De-humanize the regime opponent. This is where America’s brand-name media is today. This is who they are. This is what they do.

