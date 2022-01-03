Shut up and listen, I: Big Tech intensifies crackdown at start of 2022

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2022

The warm and fuzzy holiday spirit was long gone as the Big Tech censorship gestapo started 2022 with brutal efficiency.

Among the latest targets silenced for delivering the wrong messages to unacceptably large audiences:

• Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account was permanently banned by Twitter.

• Dr. Robert Malone, a contributor to mRNA vaccine technology, also had his Twitter account permanently banned.

• Facebook permanently locked the account of children’s book publisher Heroes of Liberty.

Twitter claimed it banned Greene over multiple violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Greene, who had over 365,000 followers on the platform, responded to Twitter with a statement on her GETTR account:

“When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy of America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Malone, virologist and inventor of the mRNA technology used in Covid vaccines, was permanently suspended from Twitter after the Associated Press posted a “fact check” report claiming Malone “misled” people by claiming the vaccines are failing against the Omicron variant.

Malone, who had over 520,000 followers on Twitter, has since joined GETTR.

In one recent video that went viral, Malone made several claims about the mRNA Covid-19 shots being harmful to children. His claims were opposed by other health experts, who accused him of spreading misinformation about the vaccines.

“That experts argue about something is nothing new. What is new is that the opinions of second-rate experts are juxtaposed with statements of an alpha scientist so that the alpha can be silenced,” The Rio Times noted in a Dec. 31 analysis.

Facebook permanently disabled the ads account of Heroes of Liberty, claiming the children’s book publisher violated the company’s rules against “Low Quality or Disruptive Content.”

Heroes of Liberty has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, President Ronald Reagan, and author Thomas Sowell.

“The question is: is a children’s biography of Ronald Reagan no longer permissible on Facebook? We don’t know. But apparently promoting one may well kill a business,” Heroes of Liberty editor and board member Bethany Mandel told FOX Business.

“We began investing in Facebook four months before we launched our first book,” Mandel added. “We invested most of our marketing budget on the platform, and now our budget (the money we’ve already spent), as well as our assets and data are gone. Marketing-wise we are back in square one, financially it’s even more challenging.”

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan opened a GETTR account on Sunday and encouraged his 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him on the social media app which promotes freedom of speech.

“Just in case sh-t over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” Rogan wrote on GETTR. “Rejoice!”

Join me on GETTR. https://t.co/a5uHczl84K — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 2, 2022

GETTR was launched July 4 by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who told Fox News in an interview at the time that he wanted the social media app to be “independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech.”

“It’s been nothing short of phenomenal,” Miller told FOX Business in an interview after the app surpassed 1 million downloads in its first days. “It’s the fastest-ever social media platform to reach 1 million users – which we were able to do just three days after launch.”

Greene also wrote in a Telegram post:

Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech.

I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 U.S. tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution.

But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation.

And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines.

Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?

When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people.

Long before the Internet and social media, America’s Founding Fathers anticipated such abuses of power. Free speech threatens tyrants and counters their one-sided, subsidized narratives, which is why it is enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constituion.

