Shock mass-looting of Walnut Creek, CA Nordstrom puts Soros DAs in the spotlight

November 22, 2021

Billionaire George Soros backed two radical district attorneys in San Francisco and the suburbs in Contra Costa County. Well-heeled Californians got what they voted for this weekend in back-to-back incidents.

Around 9 p.m on Saturday night, 80 looters in ski masks entered the Nordstrom in pricey Walnut Creek, filled 25 cars with designer goods, and fled after just 60 seconds.

That shocking incident came after the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square was targeted and ransacked one day earlier by a group of more than a dozen thieves, reports said.

Police responded to the store shortly after 8 p.m. Friday where they “observed several suspects involved in criminal acts.” Witnesses recorded video of masked thieves running through the streets with their hands full of clothing items and bags.

What sounds like a Hollywood screenplays is the new stark reality in the San Francisco Bay area where George Soros-subsidized policies and DAs support defunding police.

News reports had little to say about how District Attorney Diane Becton planned to respond to the incident in Walnut Creek.

During the raid on the Walnut Creek store, two Nordstrom workers were punched and kicked, while another was sprayed with pepper spray, reports said.

Although most of the gang managed to flee, police arrested at least two of the suspected looters.

DA Chesa Boudin, who has supported the defund the police movement, claimed he was “outraged” by the Union Square incident and vowed felony charges were on the horizon.

The capers were nothing new for San Francisco. Representatives from Walgreens told the city’s board of supervisors that the chain has closed 17 stores in the city due to thefts. The director of the retail crime division of CVS Health, which owns the CVS Pharmacy chain, called the city “one of the epicenters of organized retail crime.”

I’m outraged by the looting in Union Square last night. We are seeing similar crimes across the country. I have a simple message: don’t bring that noise to our City. Great work by SFPD. Standby for felony charges. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) November 20, 2021

“Chesa Boudin deserves a lot of blame for the city’s problems,” Zachary Faria noted in a Washington Examiner op-ed. “Boudin’s entire view of “justice” stems from his view that his parents, terrorists who took part in a planned arm robbery that killed three people, were given excessively harsh sentences.”

Boudin will face a recall election next year for what residents call his soft-on-crime policies.

According to official San Francisco crime statistics, Boudin’s office has only been charging people of theft in 46 percent of all cases since taking office. In comparison, his predecessor George Gascon made such charges in 62 percent of all cases in 2018 and 2019.

Boudin has an even lower rate in petty crime and has only made charges in 35 percent of all cases, compared to Gascon’s 58 percent.

Property theft increased substantially in the Bay Area since 2014 when a local law downgraded the theft of property less than $950 in value from a felony charge to a misdemeanor. Store staff and security now tend not to pursue or stop thieves who have taken anything worth less than $1,000.

Sunday saw another mob of looters target several San Francisco Bay Area retailers, the third such incident in as many days.

Police told CBS San Francisco that they responded to multiple calls of smash-and-grab looting incidents at the Southland Mall in Hayward, located south of Oakland and north of San Jose. They told the station that 30 to 40 robbers used hammers to smash cases before running off with jewelry at a jewelry store.

Video footage uploaded of the incident at the Sam’s Jewellers showed several people wearing hoodies grabbing items from the store.

A nearby Macy’s store in the mall was also ransacked, witnesses told the station.

Looters also targeted a Lululemon store in Santana Row, San Jose, and took merchandise, San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. The suspects fled before police could arrive.

Video posted by the Daily Mail showed the Nordstrom raid in progress:

