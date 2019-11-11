Son of Weather Underground terrorists wins San Francisco DA race

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2019

The son of Weather Underground terrorists who once worked as a translator for Venezuelan socialist dictator Hugo Chavez has been elected district attorney of San Francisco.

Chesa Boudin, whose campaign was backed by George Soros-linked funding, has vowed to “end mass incarceration” and only use jail as a “last resort.”

Boudin is the son of Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, who were jailed for murder after two police officers and a security guard were killed when the terrorists tried to hold up a Brinks armored car in 1981. Kathy Boudin was released in 2003. Gilbert remains in jail.

Chesa Boudin was raised by two other infamous terrorists, Weathermen Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. After college, Boudin had a spell working as a translator for Chavez.

WorldTribune.com columnist Michelle Malkin noted that Boudin “makes President Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, look like Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Now Boudin wants to avenge his cop-killing parents by imposing ‘restorative justice’ and ‘decarceration’ policies that will incentivize violent crime and endanger lives in San Francisco and beyond. If you think California is on fire now, just wait until this red diaper baby takes control of the prosecutorial wheel.”

Boudin, Malkin wrote, “plans to turn the craphole of San Francisco into an even bigger sanctuary for the homeless, drug abusers, illegal immigrants, gangsters, vandals, thieves, recidivist criminals and cop-haters than it is already.”

The new San Francisco DA, Malkin wrote, “has called for prosecution and imprisonment of ICE and police officers for doing their jobs and vowed to create an ‘immigrant defense unit’ within the DA’s office to ‘stand up to Trump on immigration.’ ”

Malkin continued: “While American veterans beg for money on San Francisco’s feces-clogged street corners, Boudin will instead subsidize ‘universal legal representation’ for illegal immigrants facing deportation. While American angel families are denied standing in American courts to sue the sanctuary outlaws whose policies enabled criminals in this country illegally to injure, rape or murder their loved ones, Boudin will ‘help every single immigrant victim of every crime obtain a U-Visa.’ ”

One of the Boudin campaign’s top donors was Chloe Cockburn, a prominent partner of Soros’s Democracy Alliance. Other donors were from the Soros-allied Tides Foundation and Soros-funded Brennan Center for Justice.

“Cockburn moderated a crucial 2017 summit with Soros and other deep-pocketed liberal philanthropists to strategize on taking over local and state offices to reclaim ‘our progressive future, ‘ ” Malkin noted.

Boudin was supported by several noted socialists and leftists, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who tweeted after Boudin’s victory: “Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty. Congratulations @chesaboudin on your historic victory!”

Another Soros-funded DA, Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, tweeted: “Our movement for a truly just system that supports the well-being of all communities has a new technician in @chesaboudin. Congratulations!”

At a victory party for Boudin, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Sandra Lee Fewer shouted “F—k the POA [Police Officer’s Association]” and the crowd followed by chanting “F—k the POA.”

RedState’s Nick Arama noted that “in a city overrun by poop, homelessness and crime, what is Boudin’s platform?”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Boudin’s campaign said: “We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted. Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted, we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness.”

“In other words,” Arama wrote, “if it wasn’t bad enough already, it’s about to get worse.”

Meanwhile, Soros continues his crusade to, as Politico put it in 2016, “overhaul the U.S. justice system” by funneling huge amounts of cash into district attorney and other local races.

In this election cycle alone, according to the New York Times, Soros’s PAC contributed to five different campaigns on the East Coast with $621,144.97 to Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington, Virginia; $462,212.37 to Steve Descano in Fairfax, Virginia; and $53,900 for research, polling and campaign literature to Friends of Jack Stollsteimer in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Those four won, but in New York’s Monroe County, the Republican incumbent DA Sandra Doorley defeated Soros-backed Shani Curry Mitchell.

Doorley’s victory came despite $800,000 being poured into television and digital advertisements opposing Doorley and supporting Mitchell from Soros’s New York Justice & Public Safety PAC.

In her victory speech, Doorley said: “The Republican Party in Monroe Country is not dead, and we are alive and well. And look at all the great people, here. We still have the energy and we will be back. And I am back for another four more years, so, thank you, George Soros!”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments