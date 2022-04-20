Seriously? Dirt flies as oligarch battles TV celebrity in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2022 247 Real News

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate GOP primary battle has become a high-profile affair, and that may be just what disgruntled America First Republicans needed to see happen.

An out-of-state private equity oligarch is engaging in a mud-slinging contest with an out-of-state TV celebrity elitist, and GOP voters throughout the nation are getting to witness just how duplicitous and phony ruling establishment efforts to take the party back to Bush-McCain-Romney days can be.

Bloomberg News reported April 19:

A parade of senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executives is writing one check after another to sway a crucial Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

More than 60 executives at the Wall Street giant have given the maximum allowed to support David McCormick, the hedge fund manager who has tried to position himself as “an America-first conservative” embracing Donald Trump’s agenda in the race to represent the Keystone State. He is married to Goldman partner Dina Powell McCormick.

WorldTribune has written extensively on McCormick’s shameless attempt at purchasing a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania on the backs of Make America Great Again Republican voters. The former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, oversaw a firm so financially wedded to China that it manages state money for the communist superpower.

McCormick ceaselessly paints himself as a fierce America First candidate yet his wife Dina as recently as January co-authored a paper for notorious Great Reset globalist Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum on “how to scale public-private partnerships for global progress.”

Yes, McCormick and wife are card-carrying members of the globalist cartel, as this rather bizarre bit of proof makes clear:

WEIRD! Why the hell did President BUSH paint a picture and write a chapter on DINA POWELL (Power and Money hungry Wife of Dave McCormick)-All she did was promote that HIDEOUS Iraq War and then CASH IN at Goldman Sachs (as noted by W himself)-to HELL WITH THE SWAMP! GO WITH @DrOz! pic.twitter.com/RjbNMVkX3I — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 14, 2022

It’s a strange circle these elites run in, isn’t it?

Despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his primary rival, Oprah Winfrey’s television doctor Mehmet Oz, McCormick has persisted in staking out a MAGA-flavored campaign. The Oz endorsement has not been received well by Trump supporters as the two mega-millionaires pour money into the race.

Bloomberg notes:

McCormick’s campaign took in $11.3 million in the first quarter, including $7 million in loans from the candidate. Oz has taken in $13.4 million, including $11 million he loaned his campaign.



McCormick’s financial backers are hardly the type to rally behind his remarkably new patriotic nationalist agenda. The Associated Press reported Feb. 1 that:

[A] super PAC supporting a Republican rival of Oz’s, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, is tapping into the world of finance for cash. That included $5 million from conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin, CEO and founder of Chicago-based Citadel LLC, a multinational hedge fund, and founder of financial services giant Citadel Securities.

The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote March 14 of the pro-McCormick PAC Honor Pennsylvania:

But of the seven known donors, at least four gave to [Hillary] Clinton’s presidential bid and a fifth made a $100,200 donation to the Democratic National Committee weeks before the 2016 election.

Harry Evans Sloan, former chairman of Hollywood film production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and a private equity executive, gave $100,000 to the PAC on Dec. 23, FEC records show.

The website Jewish Insider ran a feature article on Sloan in December 2020 titled “The Hollywood Republican Who Boosted Biden.”

Sloan’s support for installed ruling establishment President Joe Biden at a time when his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination was floundering was seen as essential in allowing him to remain in the race. Sloan was motivated purely out of a loathing of what Trump represented in Republican politics:

When the entertainment industry was enamored with Barack Obama in 2008, Sloan raised money for his long-time friend Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). In 2012, he worked as Sen. Mitt Romney’s California finance chairman in his effort to unseat Obama. In the early months of the 2016 campaign, Sloan backed former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s presidential primary bid.

But during the general election, Sloan pivoted, contributing tens of thousands of dollars to Hillary Clinton’s joint fundraising committee and campaign instead of to GOP nominee Donald Trump.

“I believed even then that we couldn’t take a chance on Trump,” Sloan told Jewish Insider in a phone interview. “And of course the nightmare turned out to be even worse than I envisioned then.”

Sloan is immensely proud of coming to the sinking Biden’s rescue:

“It was at a moment when Joe wasn’t doing so well,” Sloan said. “It looked like Bernie [Sanders] was going to be the nominee. Plus Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] was winning primaries. I just called all my friends and said: ‘It looks like if we don’t get behind Biden it’s going to be Sanders. And if it’s Sanders he’s probably going to lose to Trump.’ And so the way to stop Trump was to get behind Biden. That was my theory and my strategy for raising money for Joe last year.”

Does this sound like a man who would back an authentic America First Senate candidate who proudly defines himself as a Trump Republican?

McCormick does not seem to be fooling anyone with his decidedly new political orientation yet he is still able to score big points by utilizing his enormous campaign war chest to take potshots at the equally vulnerable Oz. A new ad convincingly savages Oz for claiming to oppose coronavirus mask mandates simply by mashing together clips of the TV doc repeatedly waxing enthusiastic about masks for his viewers:

Mehmet Oz will read whatever script is put in front of him. There was no greater supporter of mask mandates than Oz. https://t.co/zBxZ0VXfTR pic.twitter.com/5fwKz1Blcz — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) April 18, 2022

WorldTribune in December exposed Oz’s ties to Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, his support for the abuse of children via the transgender agenda and his financial ties to vaccine manufacturer Pfizer through his personal business interests.

As with McCormick, Oz has no qualms about flagrantly contradicting his previous public standing with his newfound campaign positions. Oz has come out as a stout pro-life champion who believes life begins at conception, though he expressed strong support for women having the right to snuff out that life via abortion as recently as 2019.

Oz has plenty of money to spend as well, and has been vigorously hitting back at McCormick:

Dishonest Dave ripped off Pennsylvania taxpayers for half a billion dollars. https://t.co/al9EplZG7h — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 14, 2022

AP noted:

Oz and a super PAC aligned with him have steadily attacked McCormick in a series of TV ads that attempt to paint McCormick as a creature of Wall Street, an outsourcer and soft on China because of his former hedge fund’s portfolio that catered to Chinese investors investing in China.

Greg Kelly’s above tweet about George W. Bush’s creepy Dina Powell McCormick painting makes a pitch for Oz, and in doing so accentuates a totally false notion pushed by dominant media forces that it is a two-man race and there are no other options for Republicans in Pennsylvania even before the primary is settled. Not true.

The question is, can a less-moneyed candidate capitalize on the manifest weaknesses of the two cash-flush titans who are helpfully revealing each other’s numerous flaws on a seemingly daily basis?

Of the five other candidates, Kathy Barnette appears to be garnering the most attention as the May 17 primary date fast approaches.

Barnette clearly understands how McCormick and Oz are seen by Trump backers in the Keystone State and is attempting to use the negative framing to her advantage:

Both David McCormick and Mehmet Oz have DIRECT TIES to Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum. Of the top three candidates, I’m the only one who can say I have ZERO affiliation with the WEF and NEVER will! — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) April 11, 2022

“We don’t need to send another rich person to D.C. to represent our interests,” Barnette told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh in January. “That should not be the litmus test. Or how many jobs you’ve exported from America to India or China, that should not be the litmus test, or whether or not your friendship with Oprah Winfrey or Michele Obama is really tight.”

Whether or not Pennsylvania Republicans can avoid being stuck with McCormick or Oz in a general election, the bruising primary battle may reap rewards for MAGA voters wary of the corrupting influence of establishment Big Money inside the GOP. Another month of dueling negative campaign ads by the feuding globalist elites may prove to be the only genuine service these two fraudulent candidates provide to an America First Republican grassroots base that wants nothing to do with either of them.

