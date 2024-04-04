Scientist: Billions of DNA particles in Pfizer vax could explain cardiac, cancer consequences

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2024

One dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine typically contains over 200 billion DNA fragments which have the potential to incorporate into the DNA of the vaccinated individual and interfere with the expression of oncogenes and tumor suppression genes, a cancer genomics expert said.

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults spoke about the findings of his recent research at the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Ad-Hoc Committee on the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC):

“The Pfizer vaccine is contaminated with plasmid DNA. It’s not just mRNA, it’s got bits of DNA in it. … This DNA can and likely will integrate into the genomic DNA of cells that got transfected with the vaccine mix,” Natural News cited Buckhaults as saying in an April 2 report.

The long-term risks of DNA integration include cancer, Buckhaults said: “It’s also a very real theoretical risk of future cancer in some people. Depending on where in the genome this foreign piece of DNA lands it can interrupt a tumor suppressor or activate an oncogene.”

Buckhaults, who has PhDs in biochemistry and molecular biology, said vaccinated people can be tested to see if the foreign plasmid DNA eventually integrated into their genome. While most vaccine adverse events are hard to prove, this integration leaves an imprint that can be detected later, he said.

Buckhaults said the DNA fragments could be the reason why individuals are having cardiac events and autoimmune attacks after vaccination.

“We do this in the lab all the time; we take pieces of DNA, we mix them up with a lipid complex, like the Pfizer vaccine is in, we pour it onto cells and a lot of it gets into the cells. And a lot of it gets into the DNA of those cells and it becomes a permanent fixture of the cell,” Buckhaults said.

Buckhaults noted that one of his colleagues retrieved vials of the Pfizer Covid doses from the vaccination program he managed in Columbia, South Carolina. Buckhaults sequenced all the DNA from those vials and said he was surprised to see any DNA at all. He said, “You can kind of work out what it is and how it got there and I’m kind of alarmed about the possible consequences of this both in terms of human health and biology.”

Writing for Natural News, Lance D. Johnson noted: “This DNA contamination has cancer implications for millions of people who were manipulated to take part in this biowarfare experiment.”

The DNA alterations in the Pfizer shots, Buckhaults said, can also be passed on to future generations because DNA lasts for hundreds of thousands of years.

Buckhaults said the DNA fragments in the Covid shots are very small because they were chopped up during the manufacturing process. “They chopped them up to try to make them go away – but they actually increased the hazard of genome modification in the process.”

Buckhault said that when his team pieced all the DNA fragments back together they were able to determine the source. The chopped-up DNA, he said, comes from a plasmid called Agilent, which is manufactured by Agilent Technologies, Inc., a life sciences company in California.

According to Buckhault’s team, Pfizer used this plasmid to clone spike proteins into it. The plasmid is then fed an RNA polymerase so it can replicate mRNA. In the process, this mRNA is then encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles, which are injected into the cells for efficient delivery of the mRNA and the DNA contamination.

Buckhaults said, “They [Pfizer-BioNTech] failed to get the DNA out before they did this.” While “they did make some effort to chop it up … all these little pieces of the plasma got packaged in with the RNA.” Buckhaults said it’s “clear as day what happened just from the forensics of looking at the DNA sequencing.”

