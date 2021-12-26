NY Times editor dies one day after receiving Moderna booster

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2021

Carlos Tejada, Deputy Asia Editor for The New York Times, died on Dec. 17 at the age of 49.

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter, noted that Tejada died of a heart attack one day after receiving the Moderna Covid booster shot in South Korea.

On December 16, Tejada had posted on social media about receiving the booster: “Double-vaxxed. Janssen-fueled, Moderna-boosted. Hey, Omicron: Hit me with your wet snot.”

Tejada had received a Johnson & Johnson DNA/AAV Covid vaccine in July and posted on his Instagram page that he was thankful to get it.

Berenson noted: “No clinical trials have ever been conducted to examine the safety or efficacy of mixing various types of these vaccines, and Carlos did not give informed consent, as the consent form was in Korean, a language he could not read.”

Berenson added: “If this does not wake the Times nothing will.”

Apparently, it hasn’t. The Times ran an obituary for Tejada on Dec. 22. It cited his wife as saying the cause of death was a heart attack. There was no mention of Tejada having received the Covid booster one day prior to his death.

This is Carlos’s wife, Nora. It’s with deepest sorrow that I have to share with you that Carlos passed away last night of a heart attack. I’ve lost my best friend and our kids lost a truly great dad. I will be off social media for awhile. — Carlos Tejada (@CRTejada) December 18, 2021

