Poor George: Progressive propagandists paint billionaire Soros as the victim

It’s a two-headed approach, this branding of criticism of progressive globalist billionaire George Soros as “anti-Semitism” that is being used to hide the actual nefarious work he is doing.

Over-the-top denunciations as opinion play an important role in norming more subtle “straight news” defenses of the notorious nation-meddler.

Let’s start with the extreme. Former Barack Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes, writing in The Atlantic on Jan. 28, penned one of the latest “the very fate of American democracy [is] hanging in the balance” pieces decrying Trump supporters that are regularly spat out by big-box media sites.

In doing so, Rhodes paints Soros as a victim of bigots who despise racial diversity in America:

Trump’s movement, like many nationalist authoritarian movements around the world, defines the American we by focusing more on an adversarial them: a Black president, who must not have been born in America. Radical Islam, which wants to spread Sharia law in our communities. Black athletes, who kneel during the national anthem. A caravan of brown migrants, making their way to the border. Women of color in Congress, who are told to “go back to where you came from.” George Soros, a shadowy financier (that is: a Jewish person) who wants to control the world. Communists, who want to destroy the country.

That entire paragraph is fundamentally silly, but the key point is that Rhodes has the audacity to throw Soros into the usual mix of progressive lambs. George Soros, the multi-billionaire who shorted the English pound, is but another poor soul being tormented by wild-eyed Trumpers in red hats.

Rhodes is no small-timer in the Obama camp. He and current Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan co-founded a defense think tank for Obama alums, National Security Action, in 2017.

It just may be worth nothing that Rhodes’ old boss, Barack Obama, has had his post-presidency Obama Foundation funded to the tune of a whopping $15 million by Soros in one 2020 pledge alone.

Tucker Carlson is at this moment a ripe target for this big slur due to his new Fox Nation documentary “Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization.”

Zack Beauchamp, writing for Vox, luridly sees the directing hand of Paul Joseph Goebbels behind the production:

The film opens with soaring music, footage of white children laughing and playing, beautiful vistas of classical European architecture. Fifteen seconds in, the music turns dark. We see images of dark-skinned youth, chaos, and blood. Then there’s a foreboding black-and-white shot of a man in profile, hunched at a desk, the curvature of his nose prominent in silhouette.

He’s the one responsible for all of this, the brown assault on white tranquility. Europe, we are told, is this predator’s “main hunting area.”

The very real danger in presenting criticism of Soros as anti-Semitism is that it will be used by supposedly non-partisan news organizations to deflect any negative information about the man or the causes and groups that he financially supports.

Case in point: Alabama news outlet Al.com reported on Feb. 1:

Republican state lawmaker and Alabama secretary of state candidate Wes Allen said he would withdraw the state from an organization [the Electronic Registration Information Center] that aims to maintain the accuracy of voter registration rolls after claiming it has ties to billionaire George Soros.

But Secretary of State John Merrill, a Republican, disputed the claim from state Rep. Wes Allen, calling it “patently false,” and adding that the allegation shows “a lack of understanding about how the elections process works in our state.”

Later in the article, we see a journalistic attempt made to discredit Allen’s anti-Soros claim. We also see how it is done:

Allen claimed ERIC “was formed with a grant provided by the George Soros-funded Open Society and was originally managed by David Becker, a well-known Democrat election lawyer who became the architect of ERIC after serving in the Justice Department during the Obama Administration.”

Soros, the Jewish billionaire who funds a number of Democratic causes, has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories propagated by conservatives.

But is Allen’s statement that ERIC was funded by Soros in fact wrong? No.

Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported Jan. 20:

ERIC was funded by an “anonymous” donor and The Pew Center On The States. This grant was provided by the George Soros Open Society. David Becker, an experienced Democrat election lawyer, left the Justice Department to create the ERIC architecture. Originally a blue State project, ERIC had 11 member states by 2014 and 22 by 2017. ERIC has not published an annual report since 2017, almost 5 years ago. Becker, who still has a seat on the ERIC board, went on to create the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) in 2016. He distributed $69.5 million in grants from [Facebook co-founder Mark] Zuckerberg for the 2020 election using similar methods as CTCL.

Researcher Eric Eggers wrote in his 20118 book “Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election” that:

ERIC began as a Pew Charitable Trusts project and was seeded with funding from the MacArthur Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Leaked OSF documents say that ERIC grant awards are “based on the number of mailings that each state is obligated to send to unregistered residents.”

AL.com, the website for The Birmingham News, the largest daily newspaper in the state of Alabama, is thus inserting into a news article that Soros is a “Jewish billionaire” who it asserts is targeted by unfair conservative “conspiracy theories” to deflect from Wes Allen’s 100 percent accurate point that Soros has funded an organization with strong Democrat ties that threatens electoral integrity in the United States, and that the state of Alabama is a standing member of this organization.

This is how dangerous the “anti-Semitism” card with Soros can be.

The game has been going on for quite a while, of course.

Seth Cohen, writing for Forbes in Sept. 2020 on “The Troubling Truth About The Obsession With George Soros” offered up this attempted sleight-of-hand:

What is most troubling perhaps about the attacks on Soros is that they also reflect a growing wave of anti-Semitism in America and around the world. The Anti-Defamation League has called Soros conspiracy theories “a gateway to anti-Semitism” and noted the explosion of anti-Soros sentiment in the a wake of the George Floyd protests. The report also detailed a litany of anti-Soros pundits and provocateurs who traffic in false claims and inflammatory rhetoric. By giving oxygen to anti-Soros theories, these pundits not only do a disservice to the truth, but they fuel anti-Semitic hate and violence that is beginning to reach worrisome levels of pervasiveness in America.

The message: Watch Out! Opposing George Soros may turn you into a 2022 fake news Heinrich Himmler.

The desperation inherent in such inflammatory narratives was best seen at the tail end of the 2016 presidential election. The entire house had already been thrown at Trump in his race against Hillary Clinton by this point. The kitchen sink was long gone. But Minnesota Democrat Sen. Al Franken thought it a good idea to toss one more crude Molotov cocktail at Trump nonetheless.

The final Trump 2016 campaign ad was a true tour de force, encapsulating what his movement represented in an eloquent and impressive manner.

Released days before the Nov. 8 election, it attacked the big money, internationalist and other dark forces that have purchased the political establishment in this country wholesale.

“For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests, they partner with these people that don’t have your good in mind,” Trump says in the ad.

A brief image of George Soros was included.

And that was apparently all it took for Franken to immediately pounce:

“When I saw the ad, I thought that this was something of a German shepherd whistle, a dog whistle, to a certain group in the United States,” Franken said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I’m Jewish, so maybe I’m sensitive to it, but it clearly had sort of Elders of Zion feel to it.”

Americans have been mentally drained dry by the tired race card that the progressive left still cannot stop using time and time again. It will take new heights of impertinence for these beneficiaries of George Soros’s financial largesse to attempt to use the same approach to turn this man into a victim. The operation is underway.

