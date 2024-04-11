Polls: Majority of Democrats now see border as ‘crisis’ and ‘invasion

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2024

The crisis at the U.S. southern border consistently polls as the top issue for Republican voters. But Democrats generally have stopped short in characterizing what is happening at the border as a “crisis” or “invasion.”

Until now.

In a warning sign that Joe Biden’s open border will be a top issue in November’s vote, a majority of Democrats in an April 10 Rasmussen Reports poll agreed that the situation at the border is indeed at a crisis stage.

By a margin of 69%-22%, likely voters in the poll said they believe the open borders that have allowed in record numbers of illegal immigrants is a crisis. That includes 51% of Democrats, 63% of black people, 65% of women, and 64% of younger voters.

Nearly as many see it as an “invasion,” by a 64%-33% margin. That includes 46% of Democrats, 66% of black people, 60% of women, and 62% of younger voters.

The Rasmussen poll was released just one day after data showed that Americans believe the immigration disaster is Team Biden’s way of building a “permanent majority” of liberal voters for the Democrat Party.

In an April 9 survey, Rasmussen Reports found that 57% of respondent believe the Biden team’s goal is to let in enough supporters to keep the Democrats in power for decades.

The Rasmussen question was hooked to a claim on X from owner Elon Musk that the immigration crisis built by Biden is meant to benefit Democrats.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority — a one-party state,” Musk wrote. “That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”

Topping off the April 10 Rasmussen poll was a question on whether people believe the border is a key national security concern. By 71%-19%, likely voters said that “it is a vital national security interest for the United States these days.”

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted: “The polling shouldn’t be a surprise to the White House. From his first day in office, Biden tossed aside former President Donald Trump’s successful immigration orders and unlocked the border gates.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s support among black men has increased significantly in battleground states ahead of the 2024 election, according to a poll published on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has long sought to gain support among black voters, traditionally a Democrat-supporting demographic, by touting his record on the economy and criminal justice reform while in office, among other matters. A recent poll estimated that 30% of black men in seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — “definitely or probably” plan to vote for Trump in November’s election, an increase of 18% from his nationwide performance among that demographic in 2020, the Journal reported.

Trump’s support among black women also increased by a smaller amount, to 11% in the current poll from 6% in 2020, the Journal reported. Among college-educated black voters, Trump’s support increased by ten percentage points to 18% currently from 8% in 2020, while support among black voters without a college education increased by 12 percentage points to 21%.

Trump also leads Biden among polls of young voters ages 18-35, according to Politico, a major shift from the last election when Biden won this voting bloc.

Your Choice