More unconnected dots: Biden’s bizarre devotion to child transgenderism days before vote

November 14, 2022

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

In 2020, the American people were asked to believe that a feeble and gaffe-prone presidential candidate who barely presented himself before the general public amassed more than 81 million popular votes.

Today they are expected to believe that this same man, whose immense unpopularity is readily admitted even by his allies in big-box media circles, received zero rebuke in midterm elections that traditionally have served that role throughout U.S. political history.

As WorldTribune has noted, Joe Biden’s agenda is so profoundly not designed to serve the actual citizens of this country that one can only conclude his function is to serve as a destroyer of the norms they once claimed as their heritage.

Thanks to a howlingly suspect electoral system that was not seriously reformed in the wake of a scandalous 2020 presidential election, this wrecking ball has just been given another two full years to swing.

Strangely showing no concern for the possible consequences of the upcoming midterm showdown, Biden insanely sat down in late October for an interview with one Dylan Mulvaney, a male Tik Tok social media star who believes he is transitioning into “girlhood.”

Biden stressed to Mulvaney that he believes individuals have a “moral” and “legal” right to surgically mutilate themselves in the name of this madness.

No sane president would even think of submitting to such a bizarre public display less than three weeks before the nation was preparing to give a referendum on his time in office to date. Yet Biden did not hesitate. It is as if he knew he had nothing to worry about.

There is an element of servitude here that is deeply shaking. Joe Biden performs his exotic pro-transgender duties and in turn becomes untouchable at the election polls. What is going on?

Biden’s promotion of transgenderism has been constant and unyielding for more than a decade.

The now-shuttered Biden Foundation, created by Joe and Jill Biden in 2017, heavily featured transgender children.

An April 2019 YouTube video of one such sad case is titled “Let Your Child Be the Guide.” In other words, parents are urged to acquiesce to their kids when they tell them they are meant to be another gender.

The video was part of the Foundation’s “As You Are” campaign for homosexual and transgender youth.

Here’s where things get very ugly.

A Dec. 2018 YouTube video from the Biden Foundation celebrates a young girl who has been led to believe she is a boy. A summation below the video reads:

“Following your child’s lead in gender identity is the right thing to do.”

We met Kathie Moehlig and her son Sam at Gender Odyssey 2018, an annual conference for parents and caregivers of transgender and gender-diverse youth.

Sam and Kathie talked to us about Sam’s coming out experiences, and shared some advice for other parents and transgender youth currently going through the same process.

A revolting 2016 article in The San Diego Union-Tribune documents and celebrates how this child had her breasts surgically removed at the age of 14:

The night before his surgery, Rancho Bernardo’s Sam Moehlig woke up several times. “Then I’d see it’s 2 in the morning and go back to bed.”

He rose at 4:30 for breakfast, his last meal before his 2 p.m. operation in a Thousand Oaks clinic. Going under the knife, the 14-year-old said later, “was kind of like a dream.”

“It was just pure excitement,” he said. “I was finally getting rid of something that had been bothering me for years.”

Sam, who was born female, got rid of his breasts.

Sam’s story is tragic on several levels. Suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome after birth, she was adopted by a radical female minister who apparently is a career activist:

Samantha was born Oct. 20, 2000. The Moehligs adopted her from her homeless birth parents, tending the baby through fetal alcohol syndrome. Breathing was such a trial, her skin would turn blue. The infant needed nine medications and, from the age of 6 months until 3, feeding tubes.

The Union-Tribune also posted a YouTube video that depressingly shows this child being driven to and undergoing surgery. The doctor who performed her breast-removal surgery was paid well:

For the last four years, Drs. Gil and Zol Kryger have averaged 100 “top surgeries” a year, each costing $6,000 to $9,000. “Bottom surgery,” constructing genitalia, is comparatively rare and far more expensive, running $75,000 to $100,000.

Moehlig’s mother runs an organization called TransFamily Support Services that tells parents to allow a doctor to talk alone with their child as he or she makes the decision to mutilate themselves:

Be prepared for the doctor to talk with both you and your child for part of the appointment, then to have some time alone with your child….

Good gender doctors highly respect trans/non-binary youth, including giving them more privacy for parts of the exam and conversation. They also know your child may have questions they don’t want to ask in your presence, so it’s important that they can do that with the doctor.

In short, Kathie Moehlig is a fanatic. She wrote in 2019:

Since my son came out seven years ago, I have worked with over 600 families with trans persons from ages three to 76.

In October, the same month that her supporter Joe Biden chatted with a transgender male in his role as president of the United States, The Blaze reports Moehlig sent this out to San Diego-area schoolchildren:

Parents in San Diego, California, are outraged over a flyer that was sent to public school children advertising the “queerest” Halloween party with a “family-friendly” drag show and sponsored by a gay bar and a gender reassignment surgery center.

The flyer for the show was sent to parents of students in the Encinitas Union School District using its email platform.

The event is being organized by Trans Family Support Services, a group based in San Diego that helps provide transgender support services for people across the country.

The flyer advertised a “family-friendly drag show” as well as other Halloween events like a costume contest and trick-or-treating.

Moehlig wasn’t fazed a bit by the controversy that erupted:

Kathie Moehlig, the founder and executive director of Trans Family Support Services, said they will not cancel the show.

“We’re not going to back down from doing what we know is right and appropriate to support these youth and their families, just because some people think they can use it as their mega piece to get talking points and get attention,” said Moehlig.

The forces behind installed president Joe Biden know full well that the American people do not remotely stand with this targeting of childhood innocence. And so they strive to make it impossible for them to do anything about it. The midterm election results, as unbelievable as they may be, now ensure that this diabolical work will go on for at least another two years.

