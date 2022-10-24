Team Biden supports ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries, treatments for children

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2022

Signaling their full support for transgender ideology, Joe Biden’s handlers sent him out to confirm that his team fully backs “gender-affirming” surgeries and drugs for children and slammed Republican-run states which seek to ban the treatments.

Biden said during a panel discussion on Friday that he doesn’t think states should have the right to regulate sex change surgeries or treatments, even if the result is irreversible.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who is documenting the transition from male to female on the app, was one of the six progressives on the panel. The trans influencer asked Biden whether states should be able to limit access to “gender-affirming treatments.”

When asked if red states should have the right to pass laws limiting access to gender-affirming treatments, Biden said: “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.”

This year, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Arizona have all enacted laws or policies restricting youth access to sex change treatments, care, and surgeries.

Biden continued: “Sometimes they try to block you from being able to access certain medicines, being able to access certain procedures, and so on. I mean, no state should be able to do that, in my view. So I feel very, very strongly that you should have every single solitary right including use of your gender-identity bathrooms in public.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said of Biden’s comments: “Joe Biden thinks it’s wrong to stop the profit driven medical industry from cutting breasts off 15 yr old girls and castrating teen boys before they are old enough to legally get a tattoo or vote. Democrats are the party of child abuse.”

As of this summer, 15 states introduced legislation that would impose some sort of restrictions to “gender affirming” surgeries or treatments, according to a Freedom for All Americans tracker.

Provisions in some of the proposed legislation include criminalization of healthcare professionals who provide transgender treatments to minors, penalizing of parents aiding in youth access to this care, and a limitation on insurance coverage of gender-affirming services. In some cases the language would classify allowing or aiding a child in receiving treatment to permanently change sex characteristics as child abuse.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) recently suspended gender altering surgeries amid outrage over claims the hospital “chemically castrates” minors for financial gain.

In response to calls from Tennessee lawmakers to investigate the hospital, VUMC confirmed it was freezing all “gender affirmation surgery” on underage patients pending a review of their processes.

VUMC came under fire last month after conservative activist Matt Walsh released a 2018 video showing Dr. Shayne Taylor – an LGBTQ specialist at the hospital – touting transgender surgeries as “huge money makers” for the hospital.

Walsh also compiled a report of his own investigation into VUMC’s trans program which found the hospital “drugs, chemically castrates and performs double mastectomies on minors.”

