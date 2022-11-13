Needing 63% of remaining votes to win, Nevada Democrat got exactly 63%

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2022

During an appearance on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson tonight on Thursday, Nevada Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Adam Laxalt was confident he would flip the seat for the GOP.

Laxalt said incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto would need 63% of the remaining 84,000 votes in Clark County to overcome the Republican’s lead.

“She does not have the amount of votes left to be able to catch us. She would have to win over 63%… The Las Vegas ballots left include election day drop off mail,” Laxalt told host Tucker Carlson.

What happened?

Cortez Masto got exactly 63% of those votes, reportedly winning the seat and enabling Democrats to maintain control of the Senate.

Independent journalist Emerald Robinson noted: “Laxalt’s confidence was gone today — as he realized that Democrats have no problem posting literally unbelievable vote margins in order to win.”

Robinson continued:

“My rule of thumb is simple: if you’re a Trump-aligned Republican and your election results were not released within 24 hours of Election Day, then you’re toast.

“The entire point of ‘slow-rolling’ vote-counting is that it gives the cheaters the necessary time to count how many ballots they need to beat the Republican candidate and then to manufacture those ballots — or to disappear the necessary number of GOP ballots by ‘abjudication.’

“Didn’t the GOP learn any of these lessons from the 2020 election? Of course not.”

