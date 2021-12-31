January 6, 2021: The 2nd American Revolution

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 31, 2021

It was the day in 2021 that rendered the inauguration a mere footnote 14 days later. It will be etched in American history although the final draft of that record has yet to be written.

In the immediate aftermath of January 6, 2021, the bipartisan condemnation narrative rushed to judgment while distracting scrutiny from the main issue: The brazen theft of a U.S. presidential election in plain sight of all Americans and the world.

Following are excerpts from WorldTribune.com‘s coverage in the days following the second American Revolution:

Revolution, Day 2: For 75 million Trump voters, Jan. 6, 2021 will not be forgotten

From Jan. 7, 2021:

Some American patriots felt they were spit on by the majority of House members and senators in Congress, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who on Jan. 6 certified an election millions of Trump supporters believe was stolen.

Attorney Lin Wood, in a last tweet before being banned, wrote: “Patriots must ALL be prepared to stand tall. Do not seek to do violence but be prepared to defend yourselves & your family. Ignore Pence & Biden. Listen only to President Trump.”

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly put the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 in perspective unlike many in the conservative media who rushed to condemn the entire contingent of demonstrators. See below:

In retrospect, the breach of the Capitol sent a powerful message to Congress, the “swamp”, nation and the world: There was a major, unresolved problem with the Nov. 3, 2020 U.S. presidential election. Fraud allegations remain uninvestigated, unresolved and constitute an open sore on the body politic of the United States.

Many were asking: How can you lecture Americans about venting their anger after they have been treated with contempt by the “ruling class”, corporate media, and Big Tech for the better part of a year?

How does insisting the Constitution must be followed mean anything when that document was shredded and trampled on by officials in contested election states?

Larry Ward, Executive Director of FreePressers.com and president, Political Media, Inc. noted in a Facebook post:

“There are only two ways to take power: Persuasion and Force.

“The elitists have abandoned persuasion and are now taking power by force of fraud by exploiting the corrupt power of our federal government.

“Because our votes no longer matter and our elected leaders ignore our voice, we need to play by their imposed rules of force.

“Violent force is a last resort, but it can not be taken off the table. Violent force is what freed us from England, and freed slaves, but it is a last resort.

“I was at the Capitol all day yesterday and the actions at the Capitol, were, well, mostly peaceful. Could Antifa have been the instigator? Maybe, but plenty of Patriots happily followed.

“I mourn the loss of the woman who was shot and killed, but I am not going to apologize for reminding the politicians whose House it is, and making them feel a bit uncomfortable with the consequences of their abuse of power.

“No, I did not enter the Capitol, but understand and appreciate those who thought it necessary.”

Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director of Women for America First executive director, criticized Republicans in Congress who have been “signing away our rights.”

“They keep attacking our president,” she told the crowd at Wednesday’s March to Save America. “Every time they attack him, it’s an attack on you and me. I’m sick of it. Let Republicans know, we’re coming for you. And Democrats too.”

Trump allies said they won’t forget what they call Republicans’ betrayal of the president.

“In two years, every politician that turns their back on our country will lose their seat,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson. “Even if they think for a second that they’re going to get away with it today, they’ve got another thing coming. Today is just the beginning. We are taking names today.”

Pierson said the leaders of the Trump movement will target lawmakers who don’t support Trump in the congressional vote and will “work on replacing them one by one if we have to.”

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said of Republican lawmakers, “If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you and we’re going to have a good time doing it. I suggest you choose wisely.”

Referring to the thousands of supporters on the National Mall, Trump Jr. said: “It should be a message to all the Republicans who have not been willing to actually fight — the people who did nothing to stop the steal. . . .”

Revolution, Day 3: ‘Totalitarian narrative’, unasked questions, protester interviews

From Jan. 8, 2021:

The American public has suffered a blizzard of “narrative” talking points characterizing an uninvited visit by unarmed Americans to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as a moral outrage, perhaps the greatest in American history. One journalist colleague insisted to WorldTribune.com that it was a “day of infamy.”

Guilt for that sin, according to the small minority that controls information and an alarming number of minds, is President Donald J. Trump because he allegedly “instigated” a protest that ended in bloodshed inside the building for reasons that may never be known.

The totalitarian narrative, per usual, answered questions that had not even been asked but unerringly targeted the great disruptor and champion of forgotten Americans who pay the bills but don’t belong to “the club”. It also targeted all who support or might have ever supported this duly-elected president. (Bill Barr, Betsy DeVos and many others were quick to call their publicists.)

More obvious questions remain unanswered. We list only a few here but readers could substitute their own:

• Is Vice President Mike Pence guilty as charged of betrayal with his statement issued earlier in the day, not of President Trump, but of his responsibility to the American people and the U.S. Constitution to uphold the integrity of the high stakes 2020 U.S. presidential election? If so, how could a Christian man of principle justify this act?

• How could the U.S. Congress justify the certification of the results of an election marred by irregularities and blatant fraud documented by hundreds if not thousands of affidavits from U.S. citizens who at great risk to their careers and reputations went public about what they had witnessed?

• How could the U.S. corporate media, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Congress possibly justify their refusal to investigate or even to hear that evidence?

• What happened with the Jan. 5, 2021 election in Georgia that used Dominion Voting Systems and the very same methods and procedures which had been exposed, questioned and challenged in public hearings days earlier? Why were the results accepted and by whom? Why did only one network, One America News, provide full coverage of those hearings?

Setting aside the “Ruling Class” narrative, what really happened on the ground in Washington at the rally and march to the Capitol before armed officials used force, justifiably or not, against unarmed civilians inside? Who were these people deemed “deplorables” by Hillary Clinton and who disrupted Sen. Mitt Romney’s flight to Washington the day before?

WorldTribune.com provided coverage of the Jan. 6 rally that without that fateful march on the Capitol would not have been deemed “newsworthy” by the corporate media. See for example: Chinese Americans stood out at Jan. 6 rally: ‘I am from China; We know what corruption means’.

Larry Ward, a U.S. CEO, described his experiences in a radio interview linked below and also in an article yesterday: Revolution, Day 2: For 75 million Trump voters, Jan. 6, 2021 will not be forgotten.

Another U.S. CEO, Justin Moon of Kahr Firearms Group, summed up his experience in an email to WorldTribune.com: “It was a great demonstration on the 6th. The greatest protest since the Boston Tea Party!”

The Epoch Times newspaper actually sent reporters to interview actual participants in the massive “Save America March” on Jan. 6.

One of the participants interviewed in the Jan. 7 report, Marine veteran Tony Good, said he traveled from Florida and walked to the Ellipse to hear Trump speak in the morning on Jan. 6. He said Trump didn’t incite violence in his speech.

“No, absolutely not. There’s a line between inciting to riot and standing on convictions,” Good told The Epoch Times. “He wasn’t telling anybody to riot, he was just telling them it’s our right to protest. That’s a right we have in America.”

Good became separated from his group and returned to his hotel to regroup after the speech. He didn’t go to the Capitol, but said he wishes he had.

“I call yesterday the first day in the 10-year war,” he said. “It’s going to be 10 years before this gets turned around. It’s going to take that long. War in the sense of … getting things to where they should be in America, as far as fair and free elections, election integrity. It’s not going to happen overnight, because the powers that be don’t want it to be. They want to rule. They want to be the ruling class.”

Good added: “We just have to regroup. We’re fighting an evil system. When you have all the mainstream media against you and you have all the money going against you, it’s not going to be that easy.”

Martha Todd, a retiree from Lynchburg, Virginia, told The Epoch Times she is “very disillusioned. But I do not support Biden. His family is a crime family. I just feel like we’re screwed. I don’t feel like I’ve lost hope — there’s always hope. There’s so many people out there that are so against Trump. They lie and cheat and steal — how are you going to fight against that — when they cheat? And they all support each other.”

Related: Revolution: Patriots breach Capitol after Pence rejects Trump’s call to ‘reject fraudulently chosen electors’, January 6, 2021

Carol Logreco, who traveled from New Orleans and was at both the Ellipse and the Capitol, told The Epoch Times she wanted to be there to support freedom and the ability to have free and fair elections.

“[We] feel like we’re losing a lot of our rights, and that we’re on the verge of becoming more of a socialist or Marxist society,” Logreco said. “You can see the indoctrination of our children and students and in our communities, and I really felt like this was the last real stance to speak up before we don’t have a chance to do that anymore. I feel disappointed. Disheartened. I feel like it’s a war. And I think this was a battle within the war. And I don’t mean that like a physical battle in war but more of a philosophy, and where do we stand as Americans, and where are our rights and our freedoms.”

Larry Ward, Executive Director of FreePressers.com and president of Political Media, Inc., discussed his first-hand account at the Capitol Hill Rally on Jan. 6 on The Steve Gruber Show:

Meanwhile President Trump, who was somewhere outside Washington, D.C., was granted a temporary reprieve by Silicon Valley.

After saying he won’t attend the Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump tweeted: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

