How the ‘Silicon establishment’ is working to abort ‘Gosnell’ film

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2018

After failing in their efforts to stop the production of “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer”, the powers that be in Silicon Valley are now trying to silence promotion of the film, the movie’s producer said.

“The Silicon establishment do not want this story told,” producer Phelim McAleer told The Federalist.

“Kickstarter refused to let us crowdfund to fund the film and NPR have just rejected us from advertising the movie on the taxpayer funded station. Now Facebook is trying to censor the movie by preventing its creators from advertising on Facebook. They really, really don’t want this story told.”

Facebook found posts promoting the film to be in violation of its standards limiting political expression,” Rich Cromwell noted in the Oct. 8 report for The Federalist.

“Gosnell”, the story of infamous abortionist Kermit Gosnell, opens on Oct. 12. Currently, the film is slated to play in at least one theater in 45 states.

The Gosnell film has fallen victim to Facebook’s policy which “expanded its dedication to providing content as it sees fit to ‘boosted’ and ‘promoted’ posts, that is, posts made on an official page which the owner pays to promote in an attempt to reach a wider audience. It’s under this policy that the movie found itself being censored by the tech behemoth, the report said.

“As such, the new policies about promoted posts hurt smaller and independent artists and firms more than they hurt the established players, especially since Facebook’s mainly a marketing channel that selectively erects roadblocks,” Cromwell wrote.

“This is true whether talking ‘Gosnell’ or the book ‘Trump/Russia’, which also had its promotions pulled. Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America continue to advertise with impunity, though, so ‘politics’ seems to be more of a cudgel against independent voices and opinions that run contrary to Facebook’s mores than an actual operating position.”

Cromwell noted that, even though the movie has screenings scheduled, the filmmakers are unable to promote the film on Facebook because the content is “political.”

McAleer stated: “Facebook is censoring this story and destroying our attempts to get the news about this film out to the public. Facebook is essentially silencing these children and women whom Gosnell murdered. This is content journalists should be covering but Facebook is putting their thumb on the scale because they do not like the content. Audiences want to see this content and we’re willing to pay for the advertising but again they are demonstrating their bias against a true crime story. As independent filmmakers, we have a limited budget and Facebook was a mainstay of our outreach efforts.”

McAleer said of making the Gosnell film: “We are journalists and filmmakers and this is an incredible story. I’ve spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and this is one of the biggest stories I’ve ever worked on and it went largely unreported. This is a true story that was not reported on by the mainstream media in a meaningful way. There are real victims here whose story deserves to be told and we’ve set out to shine a light on the crimes of Gosnell and how the government allowed him to operate for 17 years without protecting women and children, which is what journalism is supposed to do.”

A list of the movie’s scheduled screenings can be seen here

