Horrors at southern border answered by Team Biden: ‘We have a strategy’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2021

On June 10, Border Patrol agents in Texas found 33 migrants crammed into a U-Haul who “were close to perishing” in the near-100-degree heat.

On June 18, a Culberson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a horse trailer and found 40 illegals locked inside. The deputy also found more migrants locked inside the compartment used to store tac gear.

Smugglers are taking children to the border and leaving them to fend for themselves.

Seizures of fentanyl at the border were up 300 percent in May compared to a year ago.

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector in Texas say they have seen a 3,166 percent increase in arrests of convicted sex offenders compared to the same timeframe last fiscal year.

Such is the impact of the post-Trump administration’s policies.

And what is Team Biden doing about it?

“We have a strategy,” Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said. “We are executing that strategy, I am confident in the strategy and I am confident in the proposal we have submitted to this Congress to best resource that strategy.”

No translation needed.

Kamala Harris, who was appointed to be Team Biden’s point person on the border crisis, has yet to visit the border. Harris did go to Guatemala, where she said that change won’t happen quickly because climate change is a major reason migrants are flocking to the U.S. southern border.

The situation at the border “is as bad as it’s ever been,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

“[All law enforcement officers] will tell you the same story if they’re allowed to talk,” Paxton said. “Oftentimes, they have to do it on the QT, because they’re being forced by the Biden administration to keep their mouths shut.”

The 180,034 migrant encounters in May is up massively from the 23,237 seen under the Trump administration in 2020.

Paxton said criminal cartels are major beneficiaries of Team Biden’s immigration policies: “The cartels are the primary beneficiaries of this, because they’re making money off of almost every single person that comes through, who are charged thousands of dollars.”

Cartels also benefit from the Biden administration’s reallocation of border security resources towards taking care of migrants, Paxton noted.

“The border becomes more porous for drug smuggling, because Border Patrol is so busy taking care of all these people that are just being invited to come to our country,” he added.

