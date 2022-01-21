Document: Hannity and McEnany coordinated to stop ‘stolen election’ talk

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2022

Fox News host Sean Hannity and Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany exchanged texts which laid out an approach for conversations with President Donald Trump in the wake of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Jan. 6 Committee documents show.

Hannity texted a five-point plan to McEnany. The first point: “No more stolen election talk.”

Hannity continued: “2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit.”

McEnany responded: “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce.”

In another partial exchange, Hannity said it was “key” to keep Trump away from certain people, writing, “No more crazy people,” to which McEnany responded, “Yes, 100%.”

Famed defamation attorney Lin Wood told Boston radio host Jeff Kuhner he had ended his long-time friendship with Sean Hannity after last year’s election. The reason, he said, was that Hannity insisted Trump had lost.

Asked by Kuhner what had happened to Fox News, Wood said Fox like the other corporate media was a “Deep State operation” which had been a wolf in sheep’s clothing until election night, 2020. None of the conservatives hosts have been allowed to address evidence of widespread election and voting data fraud, he said.

Wood in recent years has been an outspoken Christian and in the past year has called for forensic audits in all 50 states with the admonition “Fix 2020 or Bust!!!”.

On his Telegram channel, Wood has challenged conservative influencers including Gen. Michael Flynn, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to actively confront the official silence from elected officials at multiple levels on widespread evidence of irregularities in the 2020 election and voting data fraud.

The texts between Hannity and McEnany were included in a letter from the Jan. 6 Committee to Ivanka Trump.

