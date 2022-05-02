DHS chief: Released illegals will ‘undoubtedly’ commit crimes; ‘I do not know’ status of 42 on terror watch list

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2022

As he was being grilled by Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that illegal immigrants who are released into the U.S. by Team Biden will “undoubtedly” commit crimes.

Mayorkas also admitted during the hearing that he does not know the whereabouts of 42 individuals apprehended at the U.S. southern border who were flagged for being on the federal government’s terror watch or no-fly lists.

It was under questioning from Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan that Mayorkas admitted to being clueless about the 42 terror suspects.

“Have any of the 42 illegal migrants on the terrorist watch list or no-fly list encountered on our southwest border been released into the United States?” Jordan asked.

“I will provide that data to you with respect to the disposition of each one. I do not know the answer to your question,” Mayorkas responded.

“The secretary of Homeland Security does not know the answer to the status of 42 individuals who came to our southern border illegally [who] are on the no-fly list and the terrorist watch list,” Jordan said.

“You do not know whether they have been released or not into the country. That’s your testimony?”

Mayorkas did not have an answer, saying only that he would get the data to the congressman.

“That’s amazing,” Jordan replied.

Mayorkas made the admission about illegals committing crimes under questioning from Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“1.2 million people are undetained, free, roaming about the country,” Gaetz said. “They’ve gone before a judge, a judge has issued a final order of removal. How many ICE agents do you need to deport them?”

Mayorkas replied, “Congressman, I think that what we need is legislation to fix the broken immigration system…”

“We don’t need legislation to overcome a final order of removal,” Gaetz shot back. “Right, look I get it, you want comprehensive immigration reform and a big thing, very unlikely that’s going to happen so we have to operate under the laws that exist now so under the laws that exist now, a judge has told 1.2 million people that they have no right to be here, do you plan to remove those 1.2 million people?”

Mayorkas did not reply, but Gaetz persisted, pointing out DHS under the leadership of Mayorkas has “the lowest deportation rate in the history of the department.” Mayorkas claimed that the data cited was “misleading.”

“No, it’s your data,” Gaetz said. “This is actually what your own agency is reporting, so do you think it might just be the case that one reason that we will encounter the highest number of illegal immigrants in our nation’s history, this month and next month, because everybody knows that even if they come here, even if they go through the removal procedures, even if a judge issues a final order, you still think there might be more due process, and you have no plan to remove them. And then when I ask you what the plan is, you say ‘oh well, resources, I got to make finite decisions’ I go back to my first question, how many ICE agents to remove the 1.2 million?”

Mayorkas said he would provide details after the hearing.

“I think it’s telling that you got plans for pronouns and you got plans for misinformation,” Gaetz said, pressing the issue, “but when it comes to the plan to remove the people that have had due process, you don’t have one at all. Now 800,000 people, have encountered your CBP agents, and those folks have been released into the country, like, some of those people are committing crimes, aren’t they?”

Mayorkas admitted that is “undoubtedly” the case.

“Undoubtedly, and so the Americans who are the victims of the crimes for the people that you release in the country are collateral damage, that you are willing to accept in order to have our border function as a turnstile,” Gaetz said, “and you’re willing to accept that collateral damage.”

Writing for American Thinker, Monica Showalter noted that Mayorkas “pays lip service to the notion of following the law and enforcing the border, but with that ‘undoubtedly,’ he reveals himself to be one cold character. No wonder the Congress members are calling him ‘traitor’ and threatening to impeach him. Anyone with that little regard for lost American lives deserves this kind of label. Nonsensical testimony like Mayorkas’s demonstrates just how big the scope of the problem is.”

