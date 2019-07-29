Democratic Sen. Wyden escorted pregnant Mexican woman across border to give birth

by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2019

Mexican women who claim asylum not only have the right to U.S. health care, but to birth their children in the United States, a Democratic senator says.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said those rights should be unilaterally extended to Mexican nationals after his staged visit to a shelter in Juarez, Mexico for migrants who were sent back under the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy.

The Juarez shelter included a pregnant couple with a young child and Wyden said he chose to escort the couple to the border, past the other traffic, past a U.S. border guard, and into the United States, Breitbart News reported.

Wyden said: “I met a women who is eight and half months pregnant. Because I had a wonderful physician from Oregon, Dr. Herbert, with me, she said that … the woman was looking at some very serious healthcare problems … [that] she needed medical care. So they immediately packed all their belongings up, headed to the border to make sure she could get to the United States and get the medical care she needed. We were essentially told early on by the customs official [at the border] that ‘No way that she could get in,’ then when they found out I was a U.S. Senator and we had a pediatrician with us, they changed their tune. Now that individual is going to be able to get the medical care that she so desperately needs.”

Wyden said that Trump administration policies “are not what America is about. And in fact what we saw with respect to the woman who is here today is just a blatant violation of U.S. law.” He said he believed the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents would have turned away the family if he had not intervened.

If the woman Wyden escorted across the border gives birth in the United States, she will be able to claim her child is an American citizen, Bretibart noted. “In turn, she and the father can make a legal claim that they should be allowed to stay in the United States to care for the U.S. citizen child, and also would be allowed to apply for green cards and citizenship for themselves.”

According to a July 24 report by NBC, many migrants rationally hope to birth their children in the U.S.

“A growing number of expectant mothers are among the migrants coming in daily from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador — even Haiti — to more than 30 already overflowing shelters in Tijuana, Mexico,” the report said. “It’s a period of great anxiety, if only because many want their children born in the United States.”

Recent polls show that an increasing number of Democrats show emotional solidarity with foreign migrants instead of with Americans and U.S. law.

Breitbart News reported on July 6:

“Only 70 percent of Democrats say the TV-displayed migration of almost 800,000 men, women, and children into the United States counts as a crisis — and 54 percent of all Democrats say the crisis is caused by the ‘way migrants are treated’ by the federal government.

“Only eight percent say the crisis is solely caused by the number of migrants, while a further 7 percent blame both the government and the migrant numbers, even as the migrants flood into Americans’ blue-collar neighborhoods, pushing down wages, boosting rents and adding more chaotic diversity to schools, communities, and politics.”

Breitbart News reported on July 17:

“Among Democrats, 59 percent oppose the deportation of migrants who have been ordered home by judges following the rejection of the migrants’ appeals for residency, the poll says. That 59 percent includes the 40 percent who strongly oppose the deportation of people with departure orders.”

Tablet Magazine explained the progressive Democrats’ moral fervor for migrants on July 25:

“Despite protestations that they’re ‘not for open borders,’ a 2018 Harris-Harvard poll found that more than 1 in 3 Democrats, 36%, and just under half, 46%, of liberals say they prefer having ‘open’ to ‘secure borders.’ A more recent Rasmussen survey further shows that 65% of Democrats believe that opening ‘our borders to anyone who wants to come here as long as they are not a terrorist or a criminal’ is better for the U.S. than tightly controlling who comes into the country (26%). All told, when you couple the above with opposition among majorities of Democrats to standard immigration-restriction policies and connect the dots, at the very least, it’s hard to make the case that the party is ‘anti-open borders.’ In fact, 49% of the public believes — versus 36% who do not believe — that it is for open borders. And who can really blame them? If public perceptions are mistaken, Democrats have and have had ample opportunity to set the record straight.

“For Democrats this is becoming the case even when the practical questions relate to matters, like income inequality, that are also important to them. Between a moralized political question and a matter of practical politics, it seems, the moral side will always win. There is ample evidence, for instance, that sustained low-skill immigration harms the livelihoods of low-skilled natives, at least in the short run, and the stability of the economy and welfare state in the long run. But these sorts of arguments have little power against a moral case increasingly prevalent in elite quarters that advocates an open-borders immigration policy as a form of ‘reparations’ for America’s historical sins.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments