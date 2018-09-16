‘Deeply religious’ Chelsea Clinton calls return to pre-Roe America ‘un-Christian’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2018

Chelsea Clinton on Sept. 13 said it would be “un-Christian” for the United States to return to a time before abortion was legal.

“When I think about all of the statistics that are painful of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre-Roe and how many women died and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices, we just can’t go back to that.”

Clinton, who made the comments during an interview with SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost,” added that “Like that’s unconscionable to me, and also, I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction, but as a deeply religious person, it’s also un-Christian to me.”

The former first daughter has been outspoken in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who many abortion advocates see as a threat to overturn Roe v Wade.

In a speech at an Aug. 11 event in New York City titled “Rise Up for Roe”, which was created to advocate against the confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Clinton said:

“It is not a disconnected fact … that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy. … The net, new entrance of women – that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams noted that Clinton failed to mention two negative economic impacts of abortion, the “drain that the average cost of obtaining an abortion ($300 – $800) has been on the U.S economy,” and the “cost of eliminating an estimated 60 million persons from the national workforce.”

Additionally, Adams noted, almost half of all births are girls, indicating that Roe also kept nearly 30 million females from being born.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments