Peter Hotez denies he’s financed by Gates

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2021

Peter Hotez, chairman of the department of microbiology, immunology and tropical medicine at George Washington University, is frequently trotted out as a big-box media star on vaccines.

Hotez’s ties to Bill Gates were highlighted in WorldTribune.com’s Aug. 9 Corporate Watch column titled “Pax Vaxxana: How a Bill Gates-financed doctor hypes new geopolitical weapon of mass coercion”.

In an Aug. 9 tweet, Hotez denied he is financed by Gates.

As the Hartford Courant reported in May 2007, Hotez received $52 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop and conduct clinical trials in Brazil for his hookworm vaccine.

Amid criticism of the globalist billionaire Gates in 2020, Hotez jumped to his defense. In May of last year, Italian parliament member Sara Cunial issued a message to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: “Next time you receive a phone call from the ‘philanthropist’ Bill Gates, forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.”

Hotez responded by tweeting:

