Biden Covid policy punishes America, but not China; 24 states fight back

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2021

As Team Biden concocts new Covid means to punish Americans, it is also absolving China of all responsibility for the virus.

Even though actual scientists have reported the Omicron variant is mild, the administration is primed to start requiring proof of vaccination for domestic travel “if the health impact is overwhelming,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Team Biden has already taken steps to enforce obedience forAmericans who travel by increasing fines for anyone who dares to take off their mask on an airplane (except, of course, Democrats).

Meanwhile, at least 24 states are fighting back against the Biden administration’s Covid tyranny.

The CDC is advising that Americans refrain from traveling within the U.S. unless they are fully vaccinated. The CDC also advises travelers who are not fully vaccinated to get tested before and after their trip.

Meanwhile, when asked this week about the recent surge in Covid cases, Kamala Harris went out of her way to give China a pass on responsibility for a deadly virus that it allowed to spread around the globe.

“I don’t think this is a moment to talk about fault,” Harris told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan. “It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world.”

The global pandemic “is definitely the fault of one specific government,” Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams noted. “Chinese authorities did everything they could to hide the COVID-19 outbreak when it first appeared in Wuhan. This involved a campaign of intense silence and censorship even as travelers flowed freely from China to Europe and the Americas.”

Communist authorities “arrested and punished whistleblowers that tried to warn the outside world about the arrival of a new virus with SARS-like symptoms,” Adams added. “The Chinese Communist Party has blocked efforts by the international community to investigate the virus’s origins.”

Chinese media outlets were told to “not publish negative coronavirus-related articles,” according to freelance journalist Tracy Wen Liu. China has pumped out an avalanche of disinformation to obscure its role in spreading COVID-19, including accusing the U.S. military of engineering the disease.

Attorneys general from 24 states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging Covid-19 vaccine mandates for early education staff and mask mandates for young children.

Led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the lawsuit argues that the mandates involving Head Start, the country’s largest early education program, are unlawful and exceed Joe Biden’s statutory authority.

Biden’s mandate, issued last month, applies to all preschool programs funded by the federal Head Start program and affects hundreds of thousands of staff, volunteers, and preschool students across the country. It mandates vaccinations for staff, volunteers, and others in contact with students by the end of January and requires masks for all adults and children aged two and above.

The mandate offers no alternative to vaccinations, and for those granted exemptions, funds are not provided for regular testing. It applies to staff regardless of whether they work in person or remotely.

The lawsuit argues that the president’s mandate is projected to lead to tens of thousands of Head Start agency staff losing their jobs and will cause programs to close or reduce capacity.

“Like all of his other unlawful attempts to impose medical decisions on Americans, Biden’s overreaching orders to mask two-year-olds and force vaccinate teachers in our underserved communities will cost jobs and impede child development,” Landry said in a statement on Tuesday. “If enacted, Biden’s authoritarianism will cut funding, programs, and childcare that working families, single mothers, and elderly raising grandchildren rely on desperately.”

