Apologies are in order, Mr. Biden

By Bill Juneau

After about 10 months of investigations and a 511-page report, Americans have been told that four mounted border control agents had not “whipped” Haitians attempting to climb onto USA soil at Del Rio, Texas.

The allegations that the horsemen assigned to protect the border had mistreated Haitians as they splashed about in the shoreline water was an illusion and a concoction. But to save the wrinkled and discombobulated face of their boss in the Oval office, it was determined that the agents had been nasty in their rhetoric as they yelled at the lawbreakers — and that some discipline is in store for them.

After the reported “whipping” of the black-faced Haitians, an angry President Biden promised that “they will pay” for their “outrageous” conduct. Vice President Harris added to the puddle of nonsense by likening the agents on horseback to white bullying of African Americans during days of slavery. Bull Connor in the 1960s had nothing on them, others have noted.

The incident occurred last September after some 15,000 Haitians had assembled under and around the Del Rio International bridge over the Rio Grande river as huge numbers waded across the water, pawing their way onto American soil. At least four border control agents were on horseback and were blocking easy entry onto the Texas land. Many thousands did get across the river, and simply dodged all agents and ultimately found their way to some unknown destination in one of the states. Very likely, some were porting fentanyl and other illegal drugs for dissemination and sale to Americans.

As mounted horsemen used their reins to control horse movements, films and photos were taken. The reins moved about by the policemen on horseback were construed to be leather “whips” being brought down with malice on the Haitians. The deceptive films were widely distributed by the media and the mounted policemen were portrayed as cruel, race-hating monsters.

Biden was on television with his tethered media friends from CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and elsewhere castigating the agents. “I promise you that they will pay,” said the angry and bumbling 79-year-old Biden. “Their conduct was outrageous, and there will be consequences. There will be an investigation and they will pay.”

As he fumed and played to his democratic friends who endorse open borders, there had been no investigation of the incident and his comments made no sense. What he demonstrated again was that he is a President who is “at sea” in doing his job. The President should have considered that the agents had not done anything wrong and were simply doing the job on horseback which they had been called upon to do, so as to stop illegal immigration. An investigation would ultimately tell the story of what had happened. And it did and the President should now apologize to the border agents.

Over the past 18 months of the Biden presidency, and after Biden signaled to the world to “Com’on in,” more than 2 million immigrants have come into the USA. There has not been a word from President Biden about the illegal immigration which is in violation of laws that he supported as a senator from Delaware. Setting new standards for an administration, huge amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are rolling into the USA arranged by criminals and traffickers of children and women, supervised by the Mexican Cartels who are said to be fully in charge at America’s border with Mexico.

While the lengthy report found that the whipping of Haitians had never occurred, it ascertained that there had been harsh rhetoric used by agents while yelling at the law breakers. In one case, a horseman was said to have told a Haitian that he should go back to his “s….” of a country.

This rhetoric and use of the horses constituted “unnecessary force,” according to the Customs and Border Protection unit of the Department of Homeland Security which authored the report. Four mounted agents will be disciplined, although the precise punishment has not yet been determined, said Homeland Security Secretary, Cuban born Alejandro Mayorkas. Speculation is that the agents will be suspended without pay for a period of a few weeks.

Should President Biden apologize for his quick denunciation of the horsemen who were carrying out their assignment of protecting the borders of the United States pursuant to federal and state statutes. We know that some time ago, President Biden called a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a bitch,” He made no public apology for that, but reportedly telephoned the newsman and offered his apology, noting that he simply did not mean it.

Congressman Ronny Jackson of Texas, a physician who served as the White House doctor under Presidents Obama and Trump from 2013 to 2018, has said that Joe Biden ” is cognitively impaired…..does not know what he is doing.. and should not be President….and is dangerous.” In a letter to him, signed by some 22 other congressmen, Rep. Jackson has called upon him to submit to a cognitive examination. President Trump had been hounded by the hostile news media to take a cognitive examination. He did and passed with a perfect score. Biden has never responded to the Jackson letter and reportedly has never been asked about it by White House newsmen.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has repeatedly called upon Biden to resign. In a televised appearance, Scott said:

“Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties — period. Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it, but we have to for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.”

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.