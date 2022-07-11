Biden Media ‘ruined’ careers of border agents falsely accused of whipping migrants

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2022

A false narrative of border agents on horseback whipping migrants attempting to cross the U.S. southern border was spread like wildfire by legacy media in September of last year and amplified by Joe Biden, who claimed the migrants had been “strapped” by the agents and vowed “those people will pay.”

An internal review released on July 8 by Customs and Border Protection found “no evidence” that Border Patrol agents on horseback had “struck any person, intentionally or otherwise.” Federal prosecutors declined to charge any of the agents involved.

Biden and his team have not apologized for falsely accusing the border agents.

Even though they have been cleared of wrongdoing, the border agents targeted by Team Biden and its allies in the media say their careers have been “ruined.”

Calling what his team believed happened “outrageous,” Biden said: “I promise you, those people will pay. They will be — an investigation is underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous; it’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

“Their careers were ruined by this president,” said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

“The president accused them of a criminal act. He has not apologized for that,” Judd told The Epoch Times.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding Team Biden apologize for falsely accusing four mounted Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border with Mexico last year.

“There’s no doubt this was political,” Paxton told Fox News Friday. “And it’s really unfortunate that these border agents who’ve given their lives to securing our border and defending American are being punished; they should be rewarded.”

The four agents are still facing disciplinary charges, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus told reporters during a briefing on July 8. The “disciplinary charges” reportedly will cover the agents’ alleged unprofessional behavior for shouting at migrants and using profanity.

The Border Patrol union is representing three of the agents; the fourth is a supervisor.

Judd said he fears investigators “had no choice but to find some sort of fault” given the quick condemnation from Biden, Kamala Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“And the fault that they found is some of the flimsiest I’ve ever seen in my 25-year career. In seeing disciplinary proposals time and time again, I have never seen a more flimsy proposal,” Judd said.

He said the situation has been “absolutely demoralizing” to agents because the agents involved were performing a legitimate law enforcement operation.

A Border Patrol agent in the Del Rio Sector, speaking on condition of anonymity because of fear of repercussions, told The Epoch Times that agents on the ground were set up by leadership for failure in a “no-win situation,” because of a lack of manpower and capability to effectively handle the flood of illegal aliens who were entering the United States on the day in question.

“With regard to the horse patrol, we know what happened. Agents know what happened. Leadership knows what happened. And instead of backing their agents for doing the best they could with what little they had, our leaders ‘Monday morning quarterbacked’ from their comfy offices and went on a fishing expedition, looking for reasons to get agents in trouble to appease those in this administration,” the agent said. “Our leaders need to quit saying Honor First and start living Honor First.”

