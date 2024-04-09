Woman sentenced to month in prison for stealing Ashley Biden’s diary

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 9, 2024

A judge on Tuesday sentenced Aimee Harris to one month in prison and three months of home detention for stealing Ashley Biden’s diary and selling it ahead of the 2020 election.

During a hearing in New York, Judge Laura Swain said the Department of Justice’s request that Harris receive four to 10 months in prison was unnecessary.

When she first found the diary, Harris had been temporarily residing at a home in Delray Beach, Florida owned by a friend of Ashley Biden, who is Joe Biden’s daughter. Harris also found tax information, a digital camera, family photos, a phone, and other belongings, according to court documents.

When Harris came upon the items, she and her co-defendant, Robert Kurlander, began conspiring on how they could make money off the items, prosecutors said.

About two months before the 2020 presidential election, Harris and Kurlander attempted to sell Ashley Biden’s diary and other items to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign. The Trump campaign rejected their offer and advised them to go to the FBI, prosecutors said.

Harris and Kurlander then turned to Project Veritas and received $20,000 apiece from the organization for the diary and other items. Project Veritas chose not to publish the diary.

Kurlander was set to be sentenced this week, but the judge rescheduled his hearing to Oct. 25 at the request of the DOJ in a sign that Kurlander is cooperating with the government investigation.

National File, which reported extensively on the Ashley Biden diary, noted that “Entries in the diary include the author revealing she believes she was sexually molested as a child and shared ‘probably not appropriate’ showers with her father, some that detail the author’s struggle with drug abuse and the author’s crumbling marriage with multiple affairs, along with entries showing the family’s fears of a potential scandal due to her brother’s new home, and those that show a deep resentment for her father due to his money, control, and emotional manipulation.”

