Why did Amazon ban his book? Russia’s Aleksandr Dugin on American ‘transhumanism’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2024

The progression of unguided American liberalism or “liberation from collective identity” is set to destroy “human identity,” Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin told Tucker Carlson on April 29.

Tucker Carlson interviews Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. / Video Image

Dugin said that the progress of the LGBTQ movement was “a necessary element of implementation and the victory of this liberal ideology. That has a name: transhumanism, post-humanism, singularity, artificial intelligence.”

In its rejection of collective identities, American “progressives” themselves emerge as totalitarians, he suggested.

The American Left is not open to or tolerant of such ideas and has its knives out for Dugin.

Following the interview with Carlson, Timothy Snyder — an American historian who specializes in Central and Eastern European, particularly Ukrainian, history — described Dugin on X as “a fascist ideologue.”

The Daily Beast put out an all-points bulletin: “Tucker Carlson Posts Deranged Interview With ‘Putin’s Brain’.”

The U.S. government has sanctioned Dugin. Citing those sanctions, Amazon banned the sale of Dugin’s books on its U.S. platform.

In the interview with Carlson, Dugin described Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a “traditional leader” who “contradicts the global progressivist agenda” in defense of traditional values.

“Observers from the progressive camp in the West, I think they have understood that from the beginning of his rule correctly. So this hatred [toward Putin] is not just something casual,” Dugin said of Putin.

“Someone with nuclear weapons to stand strong defending traditional values you’re going to abolish. I think they have some basis for this Russophobia and the hatred for Putin,” he continued.

In February, Carlson interviewed Putin in Moscow, marking the Russian leader’s first sit-down with a Western journalist since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Your Choice

  , ,

Why did Amazon ban his book? Russia’s Aleksandr Dugin on American ‘transhumanism’ added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →