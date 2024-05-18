GOP ‘leaders’ show up to ‘support’ Trump, several months late

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Grace Vuoto, May 18, 2024

This week, Republican members of Congress traveled to New York City to bolster former President Donald Trump during an unprecedented trial that has been underway for weeks. But were these GOP leaders really there to help him or did they add another layer of theatrics, compounding the circus-like atmosphere in Manhattan?

The time for meaningful protest by GOP politicians is long past. Yet, they put on a show, bedazzled in much sound and fury, really signifying nothing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) arrived on Tuesday, fuming on the steps of the courthouse. At last, it occurred to the highest-ranking Republican in the country that perhaps the presumptive presidential GOP nominee should not be left to battle these dubious charges without at least some moral support from his own party.

“These are politically motivated trials and they are a disgrace. It is election interference,” said Johnson.

What took so long? Four weeks have passed since the trial began. Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, dressed up as a felony, which could land him behind bars for years.

Johnson was too busy betraying his principles to lend a hand. However, he helped Democrats, in an election year, pass a gargantuan $95 billion foreign aid package that excludes funds for our beleaguered border. And he recently survived a leadership challenge with 163 Democrats joining 196 Republicans to save his post. In a few short months, he has made GOP governance look feckless and weak. He gave President Joe Biden a big foreign policy win, while demoralizing the Republican base.

This kind of “support,” Trump and his voters do not need. Now, he evidently rallied to the former president’s side mostly to buttress his own diminishing standing in the GOP. Johnson was there to blow smoke in the eyes of the public so he can return to Washington, having given nothing but words, while his actions on Capitol Hill continue to strengthen Democrats.

Other so-called “leaders” joined the spectacle. The fast-talking entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, trying desperately to extend his fifteen minutes of fame, appeared at the courthouse. He likened the proceedings to a Kafka novel.

Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) were present too, making bold, alarming statements.

“Now look, whether you love Donald Trump, whether you like Donald Trump or whether you’re a Democrat or don’t care about politics, what’s going on inside that courtroom is a threat to American democracy,” Vance said.

Vance is on the shortlist to serve as Trump’s possible running mate. Consider his presence in New York City as part of that audition.

“Mental anguish is trying to be pushed on the Republican candidate for the president of the United States,” said Tuberville, lamenting the “depressing” condition of the dingy courtroom.

And another possible vice-presidential pick, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, called for the “scam trial” to end quickly so that Trump can return to the campaign trail.

Republican leaders should have stormed out of the Capitol in protest last spring, should have since then shut down the government and led massive rallies, protests and boycotts. Republican leaders should have brought the nation to a standstill.

Do these politicians really mean what they are saying? Do they sincerely believe that their party’s leader is being persecuted and tortured, that this is a travesty of justice, that our justice system has descended into factionalism, that this is another attempt to steal the election via interference and that our very republic hangs in the balance?

If they believe these statements, how can they simply stand there and chitchat like Victorian ladies at a tea party? Previous generations of men would have more honor and courage than this. A few moments feigning outrage and posing for the cameras does not consist of leadership.

Donald Trump is facing a total of 91 felony counts in four cases. This case in New York City was the first of the indictments issued by District Attorney Alvin Bragg last April. It has been a little over one year and for the most part, Trump has been fighting for his freedom mostly on his own.

They now pretend to be outraged and concerned about “our democracy” when in truth, they only care about preserving or advancing their own little space in the corridors of power.

These whimpering fools are not fooling anyone. Their pathetic protestations this week only do one thing: show Democrats that they can keep right on going along this treacherous path. Who will stop them?

Grace Vuoto, Ph.D, is a WorldTribune columnist. She can be heard Wednesday mornings at 9:00 am on The Kuhner Report WRKO-AM 680.