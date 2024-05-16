Illegal deported by Trump but let back in by Biden charged in death of 3-month-old

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 16, 2024

Authorities in Texas have arrested an illegal immigrant in connection with the April 21 death of a 3-month-old baby.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez, 26, of Porter, is charged with injury to a child and assault-family violence.

Enriquez was deported in 2020 by the Trump administration but was let back in the U.S. under Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Authorities initially responded to reports of an injured child at the home where Enriquez was residing at the 25000 block of Needham Road in Porter on April 14 and “promptly initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The baby was hospitalized but ultimately “succumbed to” injuries on April 24.

The MCSO Special Victims Unit is awaiting autopsy results to “further determine the circumstances leading to the untimely and devastating death of the child,” at which point officials will determine whether “appropriate additional charges” are warranted, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is currently detained on $75,000 bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also placed a detainer on Enriquez “due to his immigration status,” the sheriff’s office said.

Revolver News noted: “Every day, we hear about another case involving a criminal illegal injuring or killing an innocent American citizen. Our border is wide open, and these criminals are flooding in, unchecked, and settling into our communities. Meanwhile, Joe Biden stands there, propped up, mumbling incoherently about how Trump is the ‘bad guy’ and that if he’s in office, the country will go to hell. Anyone who still believes this shameless propaganda should have their head examined. Vote wisely in November—your life may literally depend on it.”

Omg Trump just walked out of the courtroom with a mugshot of an illegal Immigrant just charged with murdering an infant “This is what they should be looking at right here” pic.twitter.com/ImRdy7xYLM — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 14, 2024

