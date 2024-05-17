Not satire: NBC’s new series ‘Queer Planet’ celebrates ‘gay’ animals

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Let’s see the Babylon Bee take this one on.

NBC, also known as the Peacock Network, announced on Thursday it would “kick off Pride Month” by debuting a new nature documentary celebrating “gay” animals. They call it “Queer Planet.”

What are these critters? Did they come off Noah’s ark, alive and kicking? Were they outside the city limits of Sodom and Gomorrah when the end came?

A press release for the new series promotes the celebration of “gay penguins,” “flamboyant flamingos,” “pansexual primates,” “bi-sexual lions,” “sex-changing clownfish” and “everything in between.”

In the preview trailer for the new show, actor and host Andrew Rannells insists the existence of “queer” animals shows how “just two sexes is clearly out of style.”

“Nature is full of queer surprises. To be honest, we should all probably get laid a little more than we do,” he adds. “We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world. And what could be more natural than being who you are?”

Okay, that’s one opinion, but what does the science say? Must we trust NBC with that answer?

You wouldn’t want to get in the way of a stampede of elephants. So just imagine the rage coming from a stampede of non-binary pachyderms.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is launching a new series about gay and transgender animals pic.twitter.com/cNh5SxGU6c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 16, 2024

Your Choice