Sales of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s jersey skyrocket after commencement speech

The woke mob went hard after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after his May 10 commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where he referred to Pride Month as a “deadly sin,” slammed diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and suggested that women find more fulfillment through getting married and having children than by pursuing careers.

The triggered mob called on the Chiefs to either release or trade Butker. Someone employed by the Kansas City government doxxed the kicker, who has won three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs.

How is all that leftist rage working out?

Butker’s jersey is now one of the NFL’s top sellers. Kickers usually top the league in scoring, but very rarely lead in jersey sales.

Here are some of Butker’s statements that set off the Left:

“The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, [in vitro fertilization], surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally.”

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Butker also praised his wife Isabelle, saying she “would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

In a swipe at LGBTQ communities, Butker encouraged graduates to have Catholic pride, but “not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.”

Butker also waded into the DEI debate, saying, “The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The NFL released a statement on Thursday distancing itself from Butker, saying the kicker spoke from a “personal capacity” during the commencement address.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a statement sent to People magazine. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Here is Butker’s commencement speech:

