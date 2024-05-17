Self-defense: Sgt. Daniel Perry pardoned by Gov. Abbott in shooting of BLM protester

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 17, 2024

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a pardon to U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry who was convicted by a Travis County court in April 2023 for shooting and killing Garret Foster during a Black Lives Matter protest.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said in a written statement.

“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted an exhaustive review of U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry’s personal history and the facts surrounding the July 2020 incident and recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship,” Abbott stated.

Perry claimed Foster pointed an AK-47 at him after protesters stopped his car as he attempted to move through the protest group.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk noted in a Telegram post: “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has finally pardoned Daniel Perry, one year after Perry was unjustly convicted of murder for shooting a BLM radical who pointed an AK-47 at him. About time.”

In the Pardon Proclamation, Abbott wrote, in part:

WHEREAS, on July 25, 2020, Daniel Scott Perry, while driving on a public road in Austin, slowed his vehicle as he rounded a corner onto Congress Avenue and encountered a group of protestors obstructing traffic; and WHEREAS, Daniel Scott Perry’s car was immediately surrounded by aggressive protestors who rushed to obstruct, strike, pound, smash, and kick his vehicle; and WHEREAS, Garrett Foster then approached within 18 inches of Daniel Scott Perry’s car, confronted him, and brandished a Kalashnikov-style rifle in the low-ready firing position; and WHEREAS, Daniel Scott Perry fired his handgun at Garrett Foster to eliminate a perceived threat to his safety and called law enforcement less than one minute later to inform them of the incident; and WHEREAS, Daniel Scott Perry explained to law enforcement at the time that he used his weapon because he feared losing his life and has since consistently stated that he acted in self-defense

The governor went on to state that Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza prioritized “reducing access to guns” that citizens could use to defend themselves. He accused the district attorney of withholding “exculpatory evidence from the Grand Jury” and said the DA had not sought “to see that justice had been done.”

