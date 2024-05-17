‘The Netherlands will be ours again’: Islam skeptic Geert Wilders finally set to form government

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Geert Wilders, who has lived under strict round-the-clock police protection since 2004 over threats to his life by Islamists is set to form a Netherlands government that will enact some of the toughest border control in the Western World.

Wilders’ nationalist PVV party, the clear winner of the Nov. 22 election, will form a coalition with outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s center-right VVD, the new centrist NSC and the farmers protest upstart BBB.

“The sun will shine again in the Netherlands… The Netherlands will be ours again” Wilders said in celebration of the development.

Months after his election shocked Europe, the news has jolted Brussels and globalist media. Politico.eu reported:

“The most immediate headache for the EU establishment will likely be the new Dutch migration plans. The coalition wants to have the “strictest asylum policy ever” via a temporary crisis law. It wants to opt out of certain EU migration rules, setting The Hague on a collision course with Brussels, which has just agreed a new pact on migration and asylum.”

A 26-page provisional agreement titled “Hope, Courage, and Pride” has been agreed by all four parties, and the task of forming a government and picking the cabinet is set to begin.

In order to keep the other coalition parties on board, Wilders had to surrender the chance to become prime minister.

The country’s ministry positions and prime minister spot will be held by “technocrats” — non-politicians and typically academics and economists — who would implement the government program as directed by the four coalition parties.

Wilders has promised major reform on immigration. The 26-page provisional document states:

The Netherlands is one of the most densely populated countries in Europe with [rapid and persistent population growth caused by] migration, which puts pressure on housing, care, education and financial resources, and on social cohesion in our country… Concrete steps are being taken towards the strictest admission regime for asylum and the most comprehensive package to control migration ever. The entire asylum and migration system is being reformed…

The plan is to rebuild the entire migration from the ground up. The conditions for those migrants and asylum seekers which do actually qualify to stay in the Netherlands will be considerably improved, the coalition partners said. To achieve this, the government will announce an “asylum crisis,” allowing the use of special powers for two years including suspending the processing of asylum applications, what they call an “asylum decision freeze,” and deporting migrants with no residence permits, by force if necessary.

The Netherlands will deter new arrivals, the incoming government said, by having the “strictest admission rules in Europe.” The Netherlands will house arrivals in the most “austere facilities possible,” and immediately deport migrants found trying to cross the border without permission or without papers.

Administratively, the law would flip the present burden of proof required when deciding migration applications, so asylum seekers have to prove they have a right to be in the country, rather than the expectation being the state having to prove that they don’t.

Meanwhile, the farmer movement BBB party was established in direct response to outgoing Rutte’s aggressive implementation of European Union green directives, which threatened to send a wrecking ball through Dutch agriculture for the sake of environmental goals.

The new government document declares: “Our farmers, gardeners and fishermen must be cherished, because they are important for our food supply and the Dutch cultural landscape, and are an inseparable part of our Dutch culture”. Cancelling the anti-farm policies of the old government, the coalition announces “There will be no forced reduction of the livestock population and no forced expropriation.“

Other areas of movement against green policy include cancelling the controversial forthcoming ban on home boilers for heating, requiring new wind turbines to be built at sea rather than on land, and creating a new generation of nuclear power plants to ensure energy security and bountiful supply into the future.

The agreement also promises to keep “the Dutch safe through a robust approach to crime and terror”, while noting “Our democratic constitutional state is threatened by Islamic terrorism and directly undermined by organized crime.” On politics, a major reform of the electoral system is mooted, which would take the Netherlands from a European-style party list system to an Anglo-type representative constituency model, where voters can select an individual to represent their area, not just a party label.

