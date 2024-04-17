Who needs Zuck? Democrats tap Federal agencies for voter registration drive

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2024

During the 2020 election campaign, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan pumped $400 million-plus into battleground states under the guise of making voting safe during the Covid pandemic. The so-called Zuckbucks, mostly via the Democrat Party-tied Center for Tech and Civic Life, went almost exclusively to Democrat strongholds in swing states.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin became the 28th state to essentially ban the private funding of elections.

But election integrity watchdogs are saying the private funding of elections of 2020 pales in comparison to what Joe Biden has done via executive order since he was installed in the White House in 2021.

“As wealthy as Zuckerberg is, his grant initiative was chump change compared to the resources of a politically weaponized federal government,” M.D. Kittle wrote in an April 15 analysis for The Federalist.

On March 7, 2021, Biden signed Executive Order 14019, which directs each federal agency head to develop a plan to “promote voter registration and voter participation.”

With the stroke of a pen, Bidenbucks was created.

On Aug. 9, 2021, just five months after Biden signed the executive order, Adam Lioz emailed “Team USDA.” Lioz, who at the time served as senior counsel for left-wing policy activist group Demos, wanted to circle back with Department of Agriculture staff and thank them for “a productive conversation,” according to records obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

“As we noted, we’ll have our ‘best practices’ slides ready in the next 1-2 weeks and in the meantime, y’all had asked for data on voter registration at the state level, which I’ve pasted below,” Lioz, who these days serves as senior policy counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, wrote in the email with the subject line, “Demos Meeting on Voting Rights EO.”

“We’re eager to schedule follow up conversations to dig into specific programs and help with integration in any way we can. Just let us know when you are available for that,” he added.

Kittle noted: “Not surprisingly, Biden’s USDA did just that. New York-based Demos reportedly helped draft Biden’s Executive Order 14019.”

As the Foundation for Government Accountability states, Biden’s fiat “follows the same strategy” contained in a Demos policy paper.

“If you’re filling your leftist bingo card, Demos is closely tied to the far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren wing of the Democrat Party, according to activist tracker,” Kittle added.

“This is a coordinated effort from left-leaning third parties and the Biden administration to use executive power and taxpayer resources for the purpose of federalizing elections and taking power away from the states,” said Chase Martin, legal affairs director at FGA.

There are “definitely some similarities between Zuckbucks and Bidenbucks,” Kittle noted. “Much like private corporate funds in elections and their contract demands of involving activist groups, Biden’s order mandates federal agencies work with the White House’s ‘approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations.’ These are NINOs, nonpartisan in name only.”

Biden has turned the entire federal government into a leftist voter-turnout operation. https://t.co/IIkjEpRSOZ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 20, 2024

