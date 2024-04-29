Rent-a-radical: Soros non-profits reportedly funding nationwide anti-Israel protests

by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters who have been deployed at college campuses throughout the United States have been funded and trained in large part by globalist billionaire George Soros’s network of radical leftist groups, a report said.

The tent cities that have cropped up at Columbia, Harvard, Yale, Cal-Berkeley, Ohio State University, and Emory in Georgia have all been organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Paid radicals who are “fellows” of a Soros-funded group called the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) are also backing the protesters, the New York Post reported on April 26.

USCPR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based “fellows” in return for spending eight hours a week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations.”

The protesters are trained by Soros-funded radical groups and sent out to “rise up to revolution.”

They are not sent out empty-handed, the report noted.

At the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University, students sleep in tents apparently ordered from Amazon and enjoy pizza deliveries, coffee from Dunkin’, free sandwiches worth $12.50 from Pret a Manger, organic tortilla chips, and $10 rotisserie chickens.

The protests at Columbia, which kicked off the nationwide copycat demonstrations, relied heavily on Soros funding.

“Three groups set up the tent city on Columbia’s lawn last Wednesday: Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Within Our Lifetime,” the Post’s report said.

All three groups received funding from groups linked to Soros, an analysis by the Post shows. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund also gave cash to JVP.

Former Wall Street banker Felice Gelman, a retired investment banker who has dedicated her Wall Street fortune to pro-Palestinian causes, also helped fund all three groups.

The Post’s analysis shows how Soros and Gelman’s cash made its way to the protesters through a network of nonprofits that help obscure their contributions.

Soros has given billions to the Open Society Foundations which his son Alexander — whose partner is Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s top aide and the estranged wife of pervert Anthony Weiner — now controls.

In turn, Open Society has given more than $20 million to the Tides Foundation, a progressive nonprofit “fiscal sponsor” that then sends the cash to smaller groups.

