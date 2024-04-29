African White House correspondent offers unauthorized coverage of 2024 info war

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2024

Even before her public feud with the White House Correspondent for Today News Africa Simon Ateba, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP) had become somewhat of a national joke. The New York Post reported on April 26 that top White House aides “secretly hatched a plan this past fall to replace” KJP “by recruiting outside allies to nudge her out the door.”

Meanwhile, Ateba’s prolific and independent coverage has amassed a large following on LinkedIn despite the fact that he does not run with the “pack.” [According to the infallible Wikipedia: “Pack journalism is largely due to reporters’ reliance on one another for news tips. …. “Group think” occurs, as journalists are constantly aware of what others are reporting on, and an informal consensus emerges on what is newsworthy.]

Following are excerpts from Ateba’s recent work:

I will not be distracted by all the noise around now. Those who attack me don’t understand that the same thing that has made me fair to students protesting peacefully on campus is the same thing that makes me fair to Trump.

Here in DC, being fair to Trump means ostracism, no social life for you, no invitation to the dinner tonight with President Biden, constant attacks.

You have to say the same thing, the official narrative that he led a coup attempt on January 6, that all conservatives are bigots and racists, that all liberals are angels.

You also cannot focus on sex change for kids in schools or having men use women bathrooms or participate in women’s sports; you have to focus on abortion, and on abortion as it targets women, killing women!!!!

You should also say that the reason Trump is the only former President to be charged is because he is the only criminal among them. People who assassinated people, led coups around the world, and even killed American citizens illegally are saints; all nonsense.

Once you deviate from that official narrative, you’re on your own. So you can attack me or try to distract me from the battle for the truth, but you’re coming a bit too late. May God help us deal with our hypocrisy.

* * *

MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU MISSED TODAY: In case you missed this today, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asked perhaps the best question of the day that shows the hypocrisy of the left in prosecuting Trump.

During oral arguments on presidential immunity, Justice Thomas showed with a question that although absolute immunity is not clearly stated in the US Constitution for the U.S. President, all of them have enjoyed absolute immunity, and none has been prosecuted for clear crimes they committed at home or abroad.

“In the not so distant past, the presidents or certain presidents have engaged in various activities, coups or Operation Mongoose when I was a teenager, and yet there were no prosecutions. Why?” the 75-year-old African American, who is not considered black by the Left because he’s a conservative, asked.

“If what you’re saying is right, it would seem that that would have been ripe for criminal prosecution of someone,” he told the Justice Department lawyer Michael Dreeben.

The government lawyer then responded, shockingly and outrageously, “So, Justice Thomas, I think this is a central question. The reason why there have not been prior criminal prosecutions is that there were no crimes.”

AND THERE YOU HAVE IT. Nothing is as outrageous and false as that statement.

During the same hearing, Justice Samuel Alito wondered why Trump is the only former President charged, and asked, “What about President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s decision to intern Japanese-Americans during World War II, couldn’t that have been charged?” The same DOJ lawyer, Dreeben, who claimed there were no crimes committed by former Presidents, then responded, “Today, yes.”

MY TAKE: Today’s hearing exposed one fundamental thing about the powers of a U.S. President: they are almost absolute while in power, even though the Constitution has not explicitly granted absolute powers to the President. The proof is none has been prosecuted for coups, for bombing civilians to death all around the world, for toppling governments, for lying, for their words or speech, none, until now, with Trump.

NOTE: Operation Mongoose was a covert operation conducted by the United States government in the early 1960s with the aim of destabilizing the Cuban government led by Fidel Castro. It encompassed a variety of activities, including sabotage, espionage, and attempts to assassinate Castro. The operation was part of the broader U.S. efforts to undermine communist influence in the Western Hemisphere during the Cold War. While it did not achieve its ultimate goal of overthrowing Castro, it had significant implications for U.S.-Cuban relations and Cold War dynamics in the region. Operation Mongoose was not legal as it was not approved by Congress. It was conducted covertly by various U.S. government agencies, primarily the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), under the direction of the executive branch, particularly the Kennedy administration.

Your Choice