Trump lawyers turn the tables on Sotomayor’s ‘fraudulent electors’ talking point

by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2024

One of the major claims in the lawfare campaign aimed at Donald Trump is that he pushed a slate of “fraudulent electors” in his contesting of the 2020 election.

During the Supreme Court’s hearings on Trump’s claims of presidential immunity, Justice Sonia Sotomayor repeated the Left’s talking point, saying to Trump’s legal team: “Apply it to the allegations here. What is plausible about the president assisting in creating a fraudulent slate of electoral candidates, assuming you accept the facts of the complaint on their face, is that plausible that that would be within his right to do?”

Trump attorney John Sauer responded: “Absolutely, your honor. We have the historical precedent we cite in the lower courts of President Grant sending federal troops to Louisiana and Mississippi in 1876 to make sure that the Republican electors got certified in those two cases, which delivered the election to Rutherford Hayes.”

“The notion that is completely implausible, I think, just can’t be supported based on the faces of this indictment or even…” he continued.

“Knowing that the slate is fake, knowing that the slate is fake, that they weren’t actually elected, that they weren’t certified by the state. He knows all those things…” Sotomayor objected.

Sauer replied: “The indictment itself alleges, I dispute that characterization. The indictment affixes the word label to the so-called fraudulent lectures. It fixes the word fraudulent, but that’s a complete mischaracterization. On the face of the indictment, it appears that there was NO DECEIT about who had emerged from the relevant state conventions, and this was being done as an alternative basis.”

Alternate electors is a constitutionally authorized process contingent upon the results of Electoral College votes.

“The bottom line is that nobody should be arrested over political processes like this,” Revolver News wrote. “Lord knows our government is filled with bizarre, absurd rules and loopholes that are twisted, manipulated, and turned upside down all the time. Don’t get us started on how Congress uses insider trading to become wealthy beyond their wildest dreams. Politics can get really ugly, and the U.S. has had many battles throughout history, but nobody went to jail for it until President Trump came along. Suddenly, all bets are off, and everything is fair play. Do the Dems not realize that this tyranny will most certainly come back and bite them? Contrary to what they might think, they will not be in charge this way forever. All dictatorships eventually fall.’

