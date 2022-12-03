Who is Vijaya Gadde? Twitter details suppression of Hunter Biden laptop story: ‘They just freelanced it’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2022

Twitter on evening of Dec. 2, 2022 released internal discussions about censoring the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story.

Authorized by new owner Elon Musk, the disclosures were made public two years after the fact via journalist Matt Taibbi.

Vijaya Gadde, former head of Trust & Safety — Twitter’s top censor. / Daily News Post, India

The documentation revealed that company and government officials debated concerns about the suppression of the story, and that actions which proved momentous for the 2020 presidential election were “handled” centrally by Vijaya Gadde, then the head of Trust & Safety — Twitter’s top censor.

Taibbi said the critical policy decision were made on the fly without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey.

After taking charge of Twitter in October, Elon Musk cleaned house, removing many key officials, including Gadde.

Following are selections from Taibbi’s thread:

