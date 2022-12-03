Who is Vijaya Gadde? Twitter details suppression of Hunter Biden laptop story: ‘They just freelanced it’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2022

Twitter on evening of Dec. 2, 2022 released internal discussions about censoring the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story.

Authorized by new owner Elon Musk, the disclosures were made public two years after the fact via journalist Matt Taibbi.

The documentation revealed that company and government officials debated concerns about the suppression of the story, and that actions which proved momentous for the 2020 presidential election were “handled” centrally by Vijaya Gadde, then the head of Trust & Safety — Twitter’s top censor.

Taibbi said the critical policy decision were made on the fly without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey.

After taking charge of Twitter in October, Elon Musk cleaned house, removing many key officials, including Gadde.

Following are selections from Taibbi’s thread:

2. What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

5. In an early conception, Twitter more than lived up to its mission statement, giving people “the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: “More to review from the Biden team.” The reply would come back: “Handled.” pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

17. On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published BIDEN SECRET EMAILS, an expose based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop: https://t.co/q4zaMw6aVV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

18. Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be “unsafe.” They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

19. White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was locked out of her account for tweeting about the story, prompting a furious letter from Trump campaign staffer Mike Hahn, who seethed: “At least pretend to care for the next 20 days.” pic.twitter.com/CcXTfsdzCT — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

24. “They just freelanced it,” is how one former employee characterized the decision. “Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn’t going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse it.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

29. A fundamental problem with tech companies and content moderation: many people in charge of speech know/care little about speech, and have to be told the basics by outsiders. To wit: — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

30. In one humorous exchange on day 1, Democratic congressman Ro Khanna reaches out to Gadde to gently suggest she hop on the phone to talk about the “backlash re speech.” Khanna was the only Democratic official I could find in the files who expressed concern. pic.twitter.com/TSSYOs5vfy — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Gadde replies quickly, immediately diving into the weeds of Twitter policy, unaware Khanna is more worried about the Bill of Rights: pic.twitter.com/U4FRLYYPaY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

32.Khanna tries to reroute the conversation to the First Amendment, mention of which is generally hard to find in the files: pic.twitter.com/Tq6l7VMuQL — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

