Who is Matthew Colangelo, Part III: Trump slams ‘Fort Knox’ trial

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2024

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Donald Trump wrote: “I’m at the heavily guarded Courthouse. Security is that of Fort Knox, all so that MAGA will not be able to attend this trial, presided over by a highly conflicted pawn of the Democrat Party.”

Was that “pawn” Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump earlier referred to as a very distinguished looking man suffering from a very bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Or was it Matthew Colangelo, the key prosecutor who delivered the opening statement in the former president’s ongoing hush money trial in New York City?

Colangelo was a high-ranking official in the Biden Department of Justice before resurfacing, according to critics as a “get-Trump” operative in Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. He is dismissed by the Marco Polo research group as a “former DOJ gofer.”

Earlier this week, Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden sent a scathing letter to the DOJ and Bragg’s office, highlighting the hire of Colangelo on the team attempting to charge the former president with 34 counts of falsifying his business records, including alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“The politicized persecution of former President Trump and the collusion between the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) Office have raised several concerns among the public,” Gooden wrote in the letter in which he demanded the release of documents pertaining to Colangelo’s hiring.

Colangelo was previously employed as a senior official at Joe Biden’s DOJ, but reportedly left his role in December 2022 to work as Senior Counsel at Bragg’s office. Colangelo’s departure from DOJ and arrival at the Manhattan DA’s office came just a few months before the indictment of Trump.

Gooden also requested any and all communication between Bragg and Colangelo while Colangelo was still employed at DOJ “to ensure transparency and accountability are upheld in this case.”

In the letter, the congressman questioned whether Colangelo was asked to leave by the department, or if he accepted a position in a lower office voluntarily and if he remains in contact with DOJ officials.

Gooden queried if Colangelo was asked to leave, “what was he promised in return for accepting such a substantial demotion from his position at DOJ to joining a Manhattan DA prosecution team.”

“The Department of Justice under President Biden has proven to be a cesspool of partisanship, further evident by the hyper-politicized courts that have taken up President Trump’s criminal trials,” Gooden’s letter states. “DA Bragg’s decision to hire Mr. Colangelo, a former DOJ official with close ties to the White House and Attorney General Garland, is yet another example of the unconstitutional approach to President Trump’s trial.”

Bragg is just the portly, minority frontman for Soros who will sign on the dotted line — so long as his picture is on the front page of the @nytimes. The two people who are overseeing the day-to-day of this charade are former @TheJusticeDept gofer Matt Colangelo & @MegGReiss… pic.twitter.com/EN2IEr8Rhc — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) March 30, 2023

