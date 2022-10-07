Where’s the outrage? Democrat mayor of El Paso has sent 7,330 illegals to NYC

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has repeatedly attacked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for sending illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, calling the Texas governor “inhumane,” “unethical” and “anti-American.”

“It’s clear that Gov. Abbott is attempting to make this into a political prop, using people who are seeking to live the American dream as the prop for him, and it’s just really unfortunate,” Adams said last month.

Adams has responded with fury over Abbott sending, as of Thursday, more than 3,000 illegals to NYC.

So, where’s the outrage over the City of El Paso sending 7,330 illegal immigrants to New York City since Aug. 23?

Adams has not uttered a peep about El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser transporting more than twice as many illegals to New York as Abbott.

Why? Could it be because Leeser is a Democrat?

In fact, Leeser revealed at a public meeting last month that Adams had privately agreed during a phone conversation to “welcome” hundreds of migrants from El Paso on a daily basis, the New York Post reported.

“The migrants from El Paso account for more than 42% of the estimated 17,400 that have flooded into the city since officials became aware of the influx in May,” the Post noted.

Abbott has said Joe Biden’s “irresponsible open-border policies” created the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border that led to the busing of immigrants to New York and other so-called “sanctuary” cities.

“Adams has also pointedly refused to blame Biden for the crisis engulfing the city, which has strained the homeless shelter system and forced officials to turn 42 hotels into emergency shelters,” the Post added.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish