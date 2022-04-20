Where exactly is Hunter Biden’s laptop and what will it tell about the ‘Big Guy’?

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau

Where is Hunter Biden’s computer, the machine which allegedly tells the story of Hunter’s debauchery and corruption and which involves his father, identified as “The Big Guy”?

Apparently, the incriminating laptop is in the hands of the FBI, being examined by experts in its elite cyber division. However, the assistant director of that division, Bryan Vorndran, doesn’t know that, or more likely he does know, but isn’t telling. His peculiar recalcitrance was the gist of his recent testimony before Congress seeking information about the laptop and the President’s drug-addicted son.

“Astonishing,” said Congressman Matt Goetz in assessing testimony from the 19-year FBI veteran who was installed as the key man in the bureau’s cyber division in March of last year. He had been the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office.

Was Vorndran testifying under oath, and, if so, is he flirting with possible perjury charges and for lying to Congress? Is he a part of an FBI cartel which has allied itself with, and marches to the drumbeat of the Democratic party? Is he a fan of former FBI Agent Peter Strzok who was fired for savaging Donald Trump in email messages he exchanged with his paramour, also an agent, as he cheered for the election of Hillary Clinton?

Agent Vorndran’s appearance was before the Judiciary committee of the U.S. House of Representatives which is charged with maintaining “oversight” of the FBI which is the investigative arm of the Department of Justice.

After Florida Rep. Goetz put the question to Vorndran, the witness said that he did not know the answer to that question. “Sir,” said the neatly-dressed Vorndran, “I’m not here to talk about the laptop. I’m here to talk about the FBI’s cyber program”.

Visibly irritated, Gaetz clenched his teeth and dug in.

Mr. Vorndran, Gaetz fired back, “you are the assistant director of the FBI cyber division. I want to know where Hunter Biden’s laptop is. Where is it?” The computer was given to the FBI and the bureau receipted for it more than two years ago. So, “Where is it,” he repeated.

Congressman Goetz, Vorndran replied, ” I don’t know the answer to your question,” adding that he would refer the inquiry to other senior agents at FBI headquarters.

Although Goetz wanted answers to the whereabouts of the tell-all machine, he advised the committee that he is in possession of a copy of its hard drive. He formally moved that it be admitted as part of the Congressional Record before the 41- member committee, and the Democrat chairman, Jerrold “Fat Jerry” Nadler, promptly denied the request. Later, however, when the agitated Republican Goetz persisted in his demand, Rep. Nadler did a U-turn and agreed.

Through past months and years, news stories have appeared referencing computer messages written by Hunter along with videos of him in compromising settings. On one video, Hunter is reportedly pictured in an acid sleep, partially clothed and lying on a bed with a crank pipe hanging from his mouth.

Many U.S. senators, particularly those who are Republican, and former President Trump, and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, believe that the contents of the Hunter computer demonstrate corruption involving members of the Biden family, including President Biden, and the president’s brother, James. Incredibly, Giuliani has said, the information in the laptop touches the Bidens and speaks of million dollar contracts with Red China, Ukraine and Russia, and of huge amounts of money flowing into the coffers of the Bidens, with chunks of cash earmarked specifically for the “Big Guy.”

Former president Trump has said that the scandal with the Bidens would make Watergate look like child’s play, and would make “Crooked Hillary look like an amateur.” Giuliani has said that Joe Biden has been corrupt his entire life, and that the media has always covered for him.

Is there an explanation somewhere for reports that $3.5 million dollars were given to Hunter Biden from a former first lady of Moscow? Republican analysts have said that the money was given as a way of currying favor with his father. Is that Russian money linked to other activities of Hunter and his Uncle Jim Biden? How many of the 129,000 messages on the Biden computer deal with the generous Moscow lady. In a debate in 2020, then Candidate Biden said the big gift to Hunter was fabrication, and he offered no other comment on the matter.

The existence of the computer became known in 2019 after Hunter’s laptop had been dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop, but for unknown reasons was never retrieved by Hunter or by whomever dropped it off. Recognizing that its contents raised national security concerns, the shop merchant finally contacted Rudy Giuliani whose reputation for honesty and legal acuity was known to him.

Along with having been a New York mayor for eight years during which time he brought safety to New York streets, Giuliani was a respected lawyer who had served as a gangster-busting U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York for several years prior to his election as mayor.

Giuliani delivered the laptop to the FBI which promised an investigation. Copies of the incriminating hard drive were given to the New York Post which confirmed the authenticity of messages. In the fall of 2020, prior to the November Presidential election, it published a series of articles revealing videos and messages which revealed the suspicious activities of the cocaine addicted Hunter Biden and his global deals with China and other countries which suggested corruption in a variety of ways.

Asked during a 2020 debate about the laptop, Candidate Biden said that it was fabrication and the product of Russian disinformation. The controlled, pro-Democrat media declined to report news about the laptop and Hunter’s messages. It disregarded information provided by Tony Bobulinski, a Hunter Biden partner, who said that Hunter’s father was the “Big Guy” and that cash was regularly earmarked for him from contracts.

Bobulinski, a former naval officer, said that Joe Biden attended meetings with his son and was familiar with Hunter’s business dealings. Bobulinski said that he personally attended Hunter-arranged business meetings at which Joe Biden was present. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski said that President Biden was a “compromised” President, and should not be the nation’s leader.

Former Attorney General William Barr has said that “Biden lied” when he said that the laptop was Russian disinformation.

In March of this year, the Washington Post and New York Times suddenly confirmed the authenticity of the Hunter Biden Laptop computer and the accuracy and validity of an undetermined number of videos and messages on the hard drive.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that the FBI will do its job without any political interference. To many, this would be almost as big a surprise as the nation’s two leading newspapers making that sudden about-face after years of denying there was any news value in the now infamous laptop.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.