What next for a global juggernaut that subjected 5 billion humans to an experimental vaccine?

Big Pharma is sitting on a goldmine, and it knows it. Having successfully convinced or coerced a reported five billion people worldwide to get injected with an experimental gene therapy treatment misleadingly called a “vaccine,” the industry realizes a door has been opened to limitless possibilities.

Just think of it. If so many people were willing to submit to a Jab for a virus with a 99 percent recovery rate for those not afflicted with comorbidities, what can’t you talk them into in the name of preventing health catastrophes?

A cancer vaccine seems like a sure top seller. WGHP-TV in Greensboro, North Carolina reported April 11:

Cancers aren’t like coronavirus infections but, it turns out, fighting them may have a lot of similarities.

For the last several years, researchers have been working with technology based around mRNA — messenger RNA, which is something that compliments the work of your DNA — to see if they can utilize it to get your body’s own immune system to fight cancers. At Duke University, they’re working with mRNA technology to create vaccines for cancer….

“Remember, people were expecting that a successful vaccine would provide protective immunity to about 50% of patients, and the first two mRNA vaccines provided over 90% protection, a remarkable achievement,” said Dr. H. Kim Lyerly, the man who runs the lab at Duke.

What immediately jumps out at the above is how the medical establishment is utilizing the monolithic propaganda campaign that the coronavirus vaccines have been an overwhelming success to pave the way for a plethora of new mRNA vax offerings.

An April 7 report at Science.org details the emergence of antigen-based “preventive cancer vaccines”:

The idea is to deliver into the body bits of proteins, or antigens, from cancer cells to stimulate the immune system to attack any incipient tumors. The concept isn’t new, and it has faced skepticism. A decade ago, a Nature editorial dismissed a prominent breast cancer advocacy group’s goal of developing a preventive vaccine by 2020 as “misguided,” in part because of the genetic complexity of tumors. The editorial called the goal an “objective that science cannot yet deliver.”

But now, a few teams — including one funded by the same advocacy group, the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC) — are poised to test preventive vaccines, in some cases in healthy people at high genetic risk for breast and other cancers. Their efforts have been propelled by new insights into the genetic changes in early cancers, along with the recognition that because even nascent tumors can suppress the immune system, the vaccines should work best in healthy people who have never had cancer.

What once was stoutly derided is now hailed in the wake of the Great Vaccine Push of 2021.

But why stop with cancer? There are even plans to introduce a vaccine against opioid addiction.

Healthline.com reported April 13:

The possibility of using a vaccine to prevent addiction isn’t new. But in recent years, the opioid crisis has led to an increase in funding for research into a vaccine to treat opioid use disorder.

An opioid vaccine would work similarly to traditional vaccines by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies that could bind to opioid molecules before they reach receptors in your spinal cord or brain.

One of the key differences is that opioid molecules are very small. Although they are foreign substances, the immune system doesn’t usually flag them as threats.

The article explains how the magic shot will work:

To achieve this, opioid vaccines include three key components:

Hapten. This is a molecule that is chemically similar to the opioid in question.

Immunogenic carrier. This is a protein that binds to haptens.

Adjuvants. These are substances that boost the immune system’s response.

Together, the haptens and immunogenic carriers are large enough for the immune system to identify them as a threat. This triggers the production of antibodies.

An August 2021 article about opioid vaccine development at Columbia University openly sought to capitalize on the glorification of the coronavirus vaccine at the time:

“Vaccine development has been a tremendous boon to humanity. This innovative work brings it to bear on the scourge of addiction with the hope of having a great impact,” says Jeffrey A. Lieberman, MD, the Lawrence C. Kolb Professor of Psychiatry and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The promises do not stop there. How about Eternal Youth? Wouldn’t it be nice to have that available in a vaccine? It’s in the works.

Discover Magazine reported April 9:

How long could we extend the human lifespan if geriatric problems like diabetes and heart disease were a thing of the past? Riding a wave of growing interest in longevity research, scientists in Japan recently developed a vaccine that targets the body’s senescent cells — aging cells that no longer divide but can still cause chronic inflammation and disease as they accumulate in our tissues.

“Most age-related diseases involve the accumulation of senescent cells,” says Tohru Minamino, professor and chairman of cardiovascular biology and medicine at Juntendo University in Tokyo and lead author of the study, published in Nature Aging in December. If senescent cells accumulate in blood vessels, he explains, they cause arteriosclerosis; in the heart, they cause heart failure; and in abdominal fat, they cause diabetes.

Gene altering is seen as a potential solution to the problem of aging:

Though senescence is currently seen as a central hallmark of aging, longevity researchers around the world are also tackling other aspects of aging: DNA damage occurs daily, for example, but the body’s DNA repair system becomes less efficient with age and can lead to genetic instability. Likewise, alterations to the epigenome, which controls which genes are turned on and off, can cause cells to read the wrong genes and lose their function over time.

With Easter approaching, perhaps it is a good time to trot out warnings about false Trees of Knowledge and serpents bearing shiny apples who promise “ye shall be as gods.”

Our elites are determined to go beyond the Natural Law imposed on the created by a Creator. The Kingdom of Man is being diligently constructed. Science is but one plank in this nefarious one-world-order scheme. But it may prove the most calamitous of all for humanity, affecting our health and the very meaning of who we are as individuals made in the image of God.

